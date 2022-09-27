LUX* Tea Horse Road Shangri-La opens its doors to guests

Curated by the global hospitality group The Lux Collective, LUX* Tea Horse Road China presents one of the world’s greatest travel experiences at beautiful off-grid destinations, imbuing immersive experiences rooted in the cultures of indigenous communities in Yunnan.

Conveniently located near famous landmarks, the new hotel is 10 minutes’ drive from Shangri-La Airport, 20 minutes’ drive to Kadam Songtsam Monastery and Shikha Snow Mountain, and 30 minutes’ journey to the nature and biodiversity of Napa Sea Wetland Nature Reserve and Pudacuo National Park.

“Embracing the tranquility and heritage of this legendary paradise, we have created bespoke experiences to immerse our guests in the mystic of Shangri-La. The launch of this new Shangri-La property marks another milestone for our LUX* Tea Horse Road brand in China, as it transports guests on adventures traversing the past,” said Mr Daniel Yang, General Manager of LUX* Tea Horse Road.

“Yulong Tourism Group and The Lux Collective have partnered since 2014 to build the LUX* Tea Horse Road hotels in Lijiang and Benzilan along with four retreats,” said Mr He Xianzhong, Chairman of Yulong Tourism Co Ltd. “Shangri-La is an important stop on the ancient tea trade route and we are pleased with this strategic addition – LUX* Tea Horse Road Shangri-La.”

The hotel is designed by award-winning local Yunnan designer Mr Li Zhong. He specialises in creating a deep sense of place by drawing upon the natural surroundings and cultural heritage. Also as the designer of LUX* Tea Horse Road in Lijiang and Benzilan, he harmonises the design style and aesthetics while infusing distinctive local elements from each unique destination.

Inspired by historic townhouses of the ancient city of Dukezong (also known as “Moonlight City”), the hotel’s 18 exquisitely designed guestrooms and suites are built on the undulating slopes of Little Turtle Mountain. Combining traditional handicraft elements, sleek lines and a neutral palette with the use of natural woods and materials, the design exudes rich Tibetan culture, which is woven into the fabric of the town.

Set on highlands at an altitude of 3300 metres, the hotel is equipped with modern technology to enhance the comfort of travellers, including understated furnishings, stylish hairdryers and smart toilets. Its advanced oxygen system provides diffused oxygen to all rooms, and a dual air-conditioning and floor heating system ensures a pleasant temperature throughout the year.

Each guestroom looks out to a scenic view, providing an immersive experience of Shambhala’s history and culture. Particularly striking is the spacious 95sqm LUX* Suite, with its separate living area and a balcony which oversees panoramic views of the old city, Big Buddha Temple and the giant Prayer Wheel. The LUX* Suite can also be connected to two Deluxe Rooms to form a 220sqm three-bedroom Executive Suite, providing a separate yet intimate space for multi-generational trips and contemporary tribe travellers.





Culinary is an important part of Yunnan’s culture. The all-day dining restaurant Amber, a 15-seat private dining room, Café LUX* and Executive Lounge combine to form a modern and versatile dining space. Offering unparalleled city view and local flavours prepared with traditional and modern cooking techniques, it is also a social hub for guests to interact with other like-minded travellers.

Collaborating with aromatherapy experts, the Tibetan flower series of “Mamma Aroma” bespoke amenities is specially designed with wellbeing in mind for LUX* Tea Horse Road hotels. On sustainability, The Lux Collective’s Tread Lightly groupwide programme is implemented to achieve its sustainable goals for the greater good and to offset carbon footprint. It focuses on the use of eco-friendly materials such as bamboo, wood and corn husk in its guestrooms to better protect the environment.

The hotel’s signature Collectable Experiences will take guests deep into the mysteries of Shangri-La and to discover the light in their hearts. Guests can learn about Tibetan Buddhism from monks in the monasteries to reflect on life, trace the footsteps of ancient horse caravan paths to explore historic sights, savour local street delicacies or work with craftsmen of the old city to make a personalised tea horse road token.

LUX* Tea Horse Road Shangri-La will transport the culturally curious on a unique 1300-year tea horse trail to experience the adventure of the “Lost Horizon” – in the natural and cultural wonders of Yunnan.

Exploring with LUX* Tea Horse Road Shangri-La

In celebration of the new hotel launch, the exclusive opening package presents 50% off the second night for every two-night stay. Valid from 21 September to 31 December 2022.

For reservations or to plan a bespoke itinerary, visit www.luxresorts.com, email [email protected] or call +86 887-3068585. Its address is Shangri-La Jinlong Community, Dukezong Town, Shangri-La, Yunnan Province, 674400, P.R. China.