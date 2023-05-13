Minor Hotels Eyes Strategic Expansion of London icon The Wolseley

London dining institution The Wolseley is planning to expand its grand European style internationally, as Minor Hotels and The Wolseley Hospitality Group solidify plans to grow the iconic brand into gateway cities in key markets.

It follows the early success of a three-month residency of Café Wolseley that launched in late April at Minor Hotels’ flagship Bangkok property, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, which has demonstrated demand for The Wolseley’s fine European fare well beyond its home in London.

Combining British heritage with European grandeur, The Wolseley on Piccadilly has earned a reputation as one of London’s most respected restaurants, becoming a recognised institution the world over, with numerous accolades and awards to its name. This Autumn will see the opening of a sister restaurant in the city’s financial district, with a view to expand internationally with The Wolseley restaurants in target locations such as New York, Singapore, Shanghai and Dubai.

Mirroring the heritage-listed London location, Café Wolseley at Anantara Siam features interiors referencing the grandeur of the Classic Revival style of the London flagship. Beginning its three-month residency in late April, the kitchen has been helmed by David Stevens – Group Executive Chef at The Wolseley Hospitality Group and former Head Chef at The Wolseley in London – who brought with him a team from London including chefs to give Thai diners a true taste of The Wolseley.

Patrons in Bangkok can expect plenty of recognisable details in the food offering with an all-day menu featuring European grand café classics, as well as contemporary additions, from dressed Dorset crab and Coq au Vin of red wine-braised chicken with pancetta. Desserts are suitably decadent and range from classic apple strudel with calvados cream and Coupe Lucian sundae drizzled in butterscotch sauce to mixed berry pavlova with strawberry compote and whipped cream.