Gstaad Palace becomes the first hotel to purchase sustainable aviation fuel

SWISS and the Gstaad Palace luxury Swiss hotel are embarking on a pioneering new partnership under which the Gstaad Palace becomes the first five-star-superior hotel to procure sustainable fuel for all its SWISS business travel.

In doing so, the Gstaad Palace is not only reducing the CO2 emissions generated by its business travel: it is also helping substantially to promote the use and further development of sustainable fuels.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and the Gstaad Palace luxury Swiss hotel are embarking on a pioneering new partnership. Under their new accord, the Gstaad Palace will now procure sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for all its business travel on SWISS. The Gstaad Palace thus becomes the first hotel of its kind to commit to using solely SAF for all its business air travel.

“The Gstaad Palace and SWISS are reputed premium brands that are both committed not only to top-quality service but to sustainability, too,” says SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx. “I’m delighted that our new collaboration brings the desire to make travel more sustainable a further key step forward. In committing to these actions, the Gstaad Palace is playing a truly pioneering role. And we hope at SWISS that many further companies will follow its example.”

“Ever since our hotel was established back in 1913, the Gstaad Palace has been keenly aware of its responsibilities in the sustainability field,” adds Andrea Scherz, General Manager of the Gstaad Palace and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the “Leading Hotels of the World”. “As a family business of entrepreneurially-minded people, we have always paid the keenest regard to resources and how we use them. And we work constantly, both within our walls and throughout the Saanenland region, to maintain a sustainable and socially compatible relationship with nature and the environment. In forging this new collaboration with SWISS, we aim to send a clear signal, both within our sector and to all our guests. By taking advantage of new technologies such as SAF, we can offer our own concrete contribution to making travel easier on the environment.”

In undertaking to purchase SAF for all its business travel on SWISS, the renowned and long-established Gstaad luxury hotel – which is also a member of “The Leading Hotels of the World” and of “Swiss Deluxe Hotels” – is not only tangibly enhancing its own carbon footprint, but is also helping substantially to promote sustainable air travel. SAF is currently only available in small volumes. SWISS is specifically committed to promoting both the use of SAF and the scaling up of the new fuel’s production. And by participating in various research and pilot projects, SWISS and the Lufthansa Group are helping to drive the development of these new sustainable fuel technologies.

SWISS and the Lufthansa Group are also devising specific SAF product offers for their private and their corporate customers, and are further involved in strategic partnerships to promote the fuel’s market development. By opting to purchase SAF for their air travel, SWISS’s customers send a key signal to the market to pursue the use and the increased production of such sustainable fuels. The SAF available today generates some 80 per cent fewer CO2 emissions than fossil fuel alternatives.

SWISS already offers its customers a range of SAF products to reduce the CO2 emissions produced by their air travel. Further SAF collaborations with corporate customers are sure to follow, as these externally validated and certificated SAF products are generating sizeable interest in the corporate world. Any companies interested in a collaboration on the SAF front are asked to contact SWISS at [email protected]