Minor Hotels Announces the Expansion of Tivoli Hotels & Resorts in Italy

Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group with hotels, resorts and branded residences across 59 countries, announces a new Tivoli Hotels & Resorts in Italy, in the heart of Puglia. Following a comprehensive renovation, the Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce is set to open in April 2026, establishing itself as a new landmark in luxury hospitality for one of Italy´s most sought-after and fastest-growing travel destinations.

Located in Lecce’s historic centre, on Via Imperatore Augusto, between Piazza Sant’Oronzo and Piazzetta Santa Chiara, Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce will feature 45 elegantly appointed guest rooms, a restaurant on the ground floor and a lounge bar at the rooftop with breathtaking views of the Cathedral Bell Tower. Guests will also enjoy a wellness area with a pool, treatment rooms, Turkish bath, and a fully equipped gym.

Surrounded by golden sandstone buildings, charming piazzas, and vibrant cafés and wine bars, the hotel will offer guests a rich blend of relaxation and cultural experiences in the heart of Lecce — often called the “Florence of the South” for its renowned Baroque architecture and vibrant cultural scene.

Located within walking distance of key attractions like the Roman Amphitheatre in Piazza Sant’Oronzo, the Basilica di Santa Croce, and Lecce Cathedral, the new Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce will provide easy access to beautiful beaches just 20 minutes away by car. The city is well-connected via Brindisi Airport (35-minute drive), and high-speed rail from major Italian cities.

Gonzalo Aguilar, CEO of Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, commented: “We are thrilled to announce this new Tivoli property in collaboration with Gest Resort. With this latest addition, the Minor Hotels portfolio will reach a total of 60 properties in Italy. Set in a truly distinctive location and showcasing a unique style, this hotel will elevate the luxury hospitality offering in Lecce. It seamlessly blends Tivoli’s rich heritage and savoir-faire with the essence of an authentic Puglian escape.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to collaborate with one of the luxury brands from a leading player like Minor Hotels, sharing the ambition to elevate this exceptional property into a landmark destination. Our goal is to attract new visitors to the city while simultaneously reshaping the local hospitality landscape,” confirms Marisa Bleve, head of Gest Resort.

With a journey that dates back to 1933 in Lisbon, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts is well-known for its cultural heritage and genuine connection to each destination. The brand expanded from Portugal to Brazil, Qatar and China, and has been growing its footprint further in Europe with recent openings in Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. This year the brand further expanded its presence in Portugal with the openings of Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia and Tivoli Estela Golf & Lodges, both in the north of the country.