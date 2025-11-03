Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort Introduces Mekong Explorer Pool Suites

High above the confluence of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, where mist rolls over jungle-cloaked hills and elephants roam freely through bamboo groves, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort invites travellers to embrace the spirit of adventure with the launch of its new Mekong Explorer Pool & Mekong Explorer Family Suites. Available for bookings starting from November 1st, the four reimagined sanctuaries offer a fresh perspective on jungle luxury, inspired by the legacy of adventurers who once charted the Mekong River’s winding course.

The new suites mark the latest chapter in the resort’s portfolio of nature-immersive accommodations, which also includes the transparent Jungle Bubbles and the safari-style Mekong Explorer Tent, each designed to awaken a sense of discovery. With 160 acres of forested highlands unfolding in every direction, mornings at the resort begin with the distant trumpet of rescued elephants at the neighbouring sanctuary.

Stepping out onto the spacious pool decks, guests at the Mekong Explorer Pool Suites are greeted by swirling monsoon mists or, in other seasons, brilliant sunshine and birdsong drifting through the trees. Come afternoon, the full-sized swimming pool welcomes returning adventurers with a refreshing dip or a romantic twilight swim, as the Mekong rushes below and the sun melts behind the peaks.

Inside, dark wood panelling, elephant motifs and vintage travel trunks conjure the romance of old-world expeditions. Above each headboard, curated artworks reflect the character of the Mekong’s diverse regions, adding a sense of place to every corner.

Multigenerational travellers can stretch out across 96 square metres of the Mekong Explorer Family Pool Suite, where interconnected rooms offer comfortable sleeping arrangements and generous living spaces invite play, connection and relaxation. Meanwhile, the 64-square-metre Mekong Explorer Pool Suite is perfectly suited to couples and young families, with a clever split-level layout that creates a sense of space and intimacy in equal measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nightly rates start from USD $1,949 at Mekong Explorer Pool Suite, including exclusive experiences such as dinner at SamSarn, the resort’s regional cuisine restaurant, and the Sky Bike adventure soaring above Anantara Golden Triangle with breathtaking views of the Jungle Bubble, rice paddies, grasslands, and the meeting point of three countries.

For those seeking a fully immersive escape, the suites can be booked as part of the “Golden Triangle Luxury Explorer” package, which includes return luxury airport transfers, full board dining with in-room options, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, minibar access and admission to the Hall of Opium Museum. Guests also enjoy one signature activity per night stayed, from elephant encounters and cooking classes to spa treatments and private yoga or Pilates sessions.

For more information, please visit anantara.com/en/golden-triangle-chiang-rai, email at [email protected] or call on +66 53 784 084.