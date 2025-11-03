Accor Wins World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Award for Supply Chain Decarbonization Program

Accor has won the World’s Leading Climate Action Initiative category at the 2025 World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards (WSTHA) for the Group’s high-impact supply chain decarbonization program.

Organised by the World Travel Awards in partnership with the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, the award recognises Accor’s engagement in embedding sustainability into hospitality procurement through its Achieving Net Zero Together program.

Launched in 2024, the Achieving Net Zero Together program tackles a key challenge in corporate climate action: how to reduce supply chain emissions in a context of low supplier’s maturity and limited carbon data availability.

Structured around three pillars – measure carbon maturity of suppliers, reduce emissions of supply chain, promote low carbon suppliers and low carbon offers – Accor proactively developed in-house tools and frameworks to support buyers and suppliers in designing practical, tailored decarbonisation roadmaps. Rather than waiting for the sector to mature, Accor chose to act - addressing the challenges head-on.

The program already involves more than 1,000 suppliers, representing 77% of Accor’s total procurement volume and has received strong feedback from a range of suppliers.

This initiative also contributed to Accor being recognised as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader, placing the Group in the top 6% of companies globally for supplier engagement on climate.

Caroline Tissot, Group Chief Procurement Officer Accor, commented: “This recognition highlights Accor’s commitment to turning ambition into action. Through the Achieving Net Zero Together program, we and our partners are driving tangible progress on our journey toward net zero. Our approach is original in placing action over reporting and by organizing direct one-on-one meetings between Accor category managers and suppliers. Earning this recognition within the first year reflects the collective effort of our procurement teams and suppliers to move forward together.”

WSTHA partners and members represent over 66,000 hotels, 8 million rooms globally, 300 brands, and over 100 supply chains and strategic partners. The awards, which received over 700 entries, double the numbers in 2024, recognise individuals and organisations accelerating change and making an impactful contribution in sustainable travel and tourism. The judging process is supported by academic institutions including Nova School of Business and Economics and an independent industry advisory board. The award ceremony took place on 29th October.