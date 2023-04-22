Minor Hotels Announces Strategic Expansion of its Avani Brand in Europe & Latin America

Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator and investor with more than 530 hotels in 56 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America and North America, has announced the expansion in Europe of its lifestyle brand targeted at millennial-minded travellers.

Avani Hotels & Resorts. Designed for guests that prioritise service, style and value, Avani is characterised by functional design and unique service offerings. Part of a strategic expansion of the brand into new regions of operation, Avani will add five properties in key cities in Europe – one in Spain, two in Italy, one in Germany and next year, one in the Netherlands. Coinciding with the European expansion, Avani will also launch in Central and South America with hotels to be added in Mexico and Colombia.

The first of the strategic additions will see Avani make its debut in Spain in June, with the rebranded 101-key Avani Alonso Martínez Madrid Hotel. In Italy the brand will launch with the rebranding of two hotels – first the 65-key Avani Palazzo Moscova Milan Hotel in June, followed by the 144-key Avani Rio Novo Venice Hotel in the summer. Later in the year Avani will also debut in Germany with the rebranded Avani Frankfurt City Hotel with 256 keys.

Also in Europe, Avani will enter the Netherlands in 2024 with the launch of a 163-key hotel in Amsterdam: the rebranded Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam Hotel, located in one of the Dutch capital’s most vibrant districts, will join the brand’s portfolio in Q2 next year.

The company is also preparing to introduce the brand in Latin America, where two additions to the Avani portfolio are planned for later this year with two rebranded properties. Regional operations will begin in one of Central America’s leading tourist destinations with the launch of the 140-key Avani Cancun Airport Hotel in Mexico in Q3, followed in Q4 by the 66-key Avani Royal Zona T Bogota Hotel in Colombia.

According to Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, the expansion of the Avani brand’s footprint into Europe and Latin America reflects the group’s strategy of continuing to expand and diversify its hotel offerings in the upscale tourist segment: “Avani is now a well-established brand in Asia, Africa and the Middle East and known for its great value proposition, its design philosophy and unique service offering. The work of recent years has prepared us to commit strategically to the expansion of Avani’s footprint into new regions of operation and marks a significant milestone for Minor Hotels.”

Avani Hotels & Resorts’ unique proposition

Avani was created to meet the tastes and needs of millennial-minded travellers – a growing sector of discerning guests who value comfort and affordability while travelling in style. Conceived with the latest travel trends in mind, including bleisure travellers and digital nomads, the Avani experience is markedly modern and functional, with meticulously designed smart, flexible and social spaces and a genuine passion for service. Care is placed on the small details to ensure guests feel comfortable wherever they go, in urban hotels and beach resorts alike.

Each Avani property has its own unique personality, but they all offer something special tailored to their audiences, so guests can enjoy the distinct Avani experience anywhere from Bangkok and Dubai to Melbourne and soon Madrid. AvaniFit goes beyond the traditional hotel gym offering health and wellness experiences for the body and mind. The Pantry, originally created as a ‘grab and go’ concept, offers guests flexible dining solutions while staying at their Avani of choice. Other noteworthy concepts include Avani PopUp – a unique al fresco casual dining experience for couples and groups, and Avani Kids, the brand’s way of enhancing the stay of younger guests.

Launched in 2011, Avani Hotels & Resorts currently has 38 properties in 20 countries across Asia, Australasia, the Middle East, Indian Ocean, Africa, and one hotel in Europe in Portugal.