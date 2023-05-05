Charities Just a Drop and Street Soccer Foundation partner to launch The Travel United Cup 2023

The Travel United Cup, which will be held on Friday 7th July 2023, will bring together 16 teams to compete at the iconic St. George’s Park, the home of English Football and the ground used for the national England team to train across the year.

It will give attendees the exclusive opportunity to experience playing on the prestigious David Beckham Pitch and exploring the Club England Pavilion, an opportunity that is usually closed off to the public. Alongside the tournament itself, attendees will be invited to take part in a ‘skills zone’ to practice their penalties and learn new tricks.

The tournament is the brainchild of Andy Mabbutt who said, “I got involved in the Street Soccer Foundation over a year ago and it has absolutely blown me away how much of a positive game changing impact the foundation makes upon many young people’s lives. To do this in partnership with another wonderful, amazing charity, Just A Drop, whom I have had the privilege and pleasure in supporting on many occasions, is a hugely rewarding combination. I love my football and more importantly I simply adore the travel industry and the people in it, and to bring both together to create an event that will make a difference to less fortunate young people is a no brainer and incredibly exciting.”

And Founder of Just a Drop, Fiona Jeffery OBE said, “The travel industry has a reputation of competing to be the very best – this is a chance to compete for and take home a different accolade – an industry cup that proves once and for all which travel company is the best…at football. All whilst transforming lives both in the UK and across the world”.

The Travel United Cup is also a once in a lifetime opportunity to play at the home of English football whilst supporting two organisations dedicated to making positive change.

Having started at WTM in 1998, international water charity, Just a Drop, works directly with communities in Asia, Africa and Latin America to enable access to sustainable, safe water solutions, sanitation facilities and knowledge of safe hygiene practices.

Since conception, the travel industry has helped Just a Drop to support 1.9 million people across 32 countries with community-owned safe water and sanitation projects, transforming lives.

In addition to this, the tournament will support the Street Soccer Foundation, an internationally recognised award-winning sport-for-change charity operating throughout England using football as a catalyst to help educate, up-skill and inspire disadvantaged children and vulnerable and homeless young people in communities nationwide.

Coaching, motivating and inspiring children and young people to believe in themselves, build their confidence and self-belief, and improve their mental and physical health and wellbeing. Changing Lives through Football.

To enter the tournament, companies or individuals need to put together a team of 7-10 people and sign up through Just a Drop’s website here: https://www.justadrop.org/Event/the-travel-united-cup-2023. Entry is £2,000 per team and we also have several sponsorship opportunities available from £1,000 up to £6,000 for the headline sponsor. For any questions about registering or sponsorship please email Ruth Mileham at [email protected]

So, do you think you could’ve done a better job than Harry Kane in that quarter-final? Dust off your football boots and grab some teammates to prove once and for all, you are the best in the travel industry!