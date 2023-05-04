The Unofficial Summer Season Begins in May on Miami Beach

Miami Beach is ready to welcome visitors this month for the unofficial start of summer with a collection of events, experiences and opportunities to make the season last even longer. To help make it even easier for those ready to plan vacations or staycations now, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) is continuously adding new itineraries and recommendations to the newly-launched destination tour app now available on Apple and Google, EXP Miami Beach Tours (EXPMiamiBeach.Tours). From pop-up events on Miami Beach in conjunction with the second annual F1 Miami Grand Prix to the oceanfront Hyundai Air & Sea Show, travelers can expect a thrilling start to the season with world-famous beaches as the backdrop.

“We know travelers are eager to embark on their summer vacations and Miami Beach is ready to welcome them in May to get the season underway even earlier. Our team is continuously working to provide the most updated information on events and experiences we know our visitors expect,” says Christopher Rollins, Chair of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “The MBVCA proudly supports seasonal events like the Hyundai Air & Sea Show to provide family-friendly options, while our destination hotels and restaurants offer the most inviting spaces with curated experiences and innovative menus based on the season.”

For those ready to get a jump start on summer travel in early May can get in on the star-studded “Supper Club on the Sand” that returns for the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Carbone Beach. Available to attend between May 4-7th, each evening offers a gastronomic experience curated by Mario Carbone and surprise performances. Travelers looking to make the most of the next long holiday weekend can take it from the sands of Miami Beach to the air and sea by following @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram and enter for the chance to win tickets for a special viewing of the 2023 Hyundai Air & Sea Show May 27 – 28th. The sweepstakes will launch on May 15th via social media. Travelers ready to get a jump start on summer travel can enjoy up to 50% off with member rates at South Beach Group hotels on Miami Beach including Hotel Croydon and Catalina Hotel & Beach Club.

“The summer season traditionally begins with Memorial Day Weekend, however, this year, we have a number of events and experiences that are perfect for travelers to attend well before the summer solstice,” adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. “We encourage future visitors to download our new app and sign up for the monthly newsletter to access the latest deals and specials to help travelers begin their summer vacation in May.”

Those ready to start summer in May can sign up for the newsletter now at https://www.miamibeachvca.com/, download the Experience Miami Beach and EXP Miami Beach Tour App Miami Beach Apps and follow the @experiencemiamibeach handles on Instagram and Facebook.

