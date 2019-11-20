Mina development nearly complete ahead of February launch

Azizi Developments has announced Mina, its luxury residential development on the Palm Jumeirah, is now 85 per cent complete.

Blockwork is now 99 per cent complete, internal plastering is at 98 per cent, mechanical, electrical and plumbing is over 91 per cent done, while heating, ventilation and air conditioning work has passed the 77 per cent mark.

Final works on the façade, tiling, elevator installation, swimming pools and overall finishes are also progressing swiftly.

Azizi Developments aims to complete the 178-unit development, which comprises 120 one-bedroom apartments, 54 two-bedroom residences and four spacious penthouses spread across a total gross floor area of over 22,991 square metres, by February latest.

Mohammed Ragheb, executive director, engineering division at Azizi Developments, said: “The rapid pace of construction at Mina is remarkable, with it having been at just 60 per cent in July.

“With its spectacular location on the East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the marvellous archipelago that is iconic to Dubai, this project is sure to enrich the lives of its residents – our valued customers.

“Mina, with its built quality, landmark locality, mesmerizing views and outstanding amenities, embodies a truly exclusive, privileged and resort-like lifestyle.”

Designed to leverage its waterfront location, overlooking the Arabian Gulf with stunning views of the city’s skyline, Mina offers residents seaside serenity at its finest, as well as a premium range of exceptional amenities that comprise private beach access, two swimming pools, a fully equipped gym and a health club.