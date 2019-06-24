Milan Malpensa to welcome Eva Air in February

With flights scheduled to commence on February 18th next year, Eva Air will begin a four times weekly service from Taipei Taoyuan to Milan Malpensa.

The 316-seat 777-300-operated service will become the carrier’s only sector to Italy, and just the fifth destination it flies to in Europe adding to its existing routes to Amsterdam, London Heathrow, Paris CDG and Vienna.

Milan will become the third direct station in Europe, with other cities (London and Amsterdam) only being served via Bangkok, and it is the first route to be opened by the carrier in Europe in the last 20 years.

The Star Alliance carrier, which flew more than 12.5 million passengers in 2018, currently flies to 65 global destinations, including 11 in North America and 50 in Asia and Oceania.

“Adding a top-quality carrier like Eva Air to our airline roll call at Malpensa is a real coup for us,” stated Andrea Tucci, vice president, aviation business development, SEA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be selected as the carrier’s only destination in Italy, and one of just five in Europe, validates the growing attractiveness of the Milan brand abroad, thanks to a rich calendar of events and a dynamic economic environment.”

Operated year-round, EVA Air will fly the 9,640-kilometre from Milan on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flight BR71 departs Taiwan at 23:40 and arrive at MXP at 07:15 the next day.

Leaving Malpensa at 11:50, BR72 lands in Taipei at 06:30 the following day.