China Airlines and Philippine Airlines Adding More Codeshare Routes

China Airlines, the Taiwan-based carrier, has announced an expansion of its codesharing agreement with Philippine Airlines taking advantage of the strong post-COVID travel market between Taiwan and the Philippines.

The new additions include Taipei-Cebu and Kaohsiung-Manila routes operated by China Airlines as well as connecting flights to regional Filipino destinations. The two airlines will work closely together to expand both their local and transit market in order to provide travelers with more comprehensive and convenient flying options.



China Airlines and Philippine Airlines have long operated the existing Taipei-Manila route as a codeshare flight. The new codeshare flights now being added include the Taipei-Cebu route (CI705/706) with five flights a week, the Kaohsiung-Manila route (CI711/712) with four flights a week, along with the Manila-Cebu, Manila-Davao, Manila-Iloilo, Cebu-Davao, and Cebu-Iloilo routes operated by Philippine Airlines.



By the codesharing agreement, China Airlines now offers eight routes that span all the major regional destinations in northern, central, and southern Philippines, making it the Taiwanese carrier with the most comprehensive network in the country. Travelers can now easily transit through destinations operated by China Airlines to Davao, the third largest city in the Philippines, Iloilo, and other destinations. Travelers departing from the Philippines can also take advantage of the convenience offered by Taiwan as a transit hub on their way to major European and American cities.



China Airlines’ active expansion of its Southeast Asia network now covers 15 destinations including new services to Cebu, Danang, and Chiang Mai. More than 150 round-trip flights are now made each week. Additional destinations and services have also been added to the network through codesharing with other airlines, including: partnering with Garuda Indonesia on the Taipei to Singapore and Bali routes, as well as from Jakarta and Bali to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia. A codeshare with Bangkok Airways provides connecting flights from Chiang Mai to popular holiday destinations Koh Samui and Phuket. These agreements offer business, tourism, and transit travelers more flexibility on flights between Taiwan, Indonesia, and Thailand.

