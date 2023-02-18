MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTION DELIVERS STYLE AND SUBSTANCE WITH “STORIES THAT STAY”

MGallery Hotel Collection, a one-of-a-kind global collection of hotels where captivating stories are lived and shared, today announced the launch of Stories that Stay, an inspired brand campaign that celebrates the fascinating and singular stories of some of its most beloved properties.

Stories that Stay is appearing digitally across the UK and US, accompanied by a series of Pop-Up Memorable Moments around the world. Guests, fans of MGallery, and ‘collectioneurs’ – those travelers who love independently styled hotels – will experience the intrigue, beauty, and surprising details of MGallery’s flagship properties. In addition to the new campaign, the brand has kicked off 2023 with a portfolio of more than 170 hotels either open or in varying stages of development, a new chief executive officer, and plans to add at least a dozen new hotels this year.

“MGallery is off to an exciting start this year with a flourishing collection of memorable hotels full of character and charm. MGallery is a favored brand of fashionable travelers, widely shared among those in the know, appealing to all who appreciate a boutique hotel experience that blends style with the substance of arts, culture and history, food and drinks that enliven the senses, and services that invoke a sense of wellbeing,” said Maud Bailly, CEO, Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems. “As the new leader of MGallery, I am thrilled to guide this amazing collection of hotels to new heights, encouraging more globally-minded travelers to experience its pleasures, and connecting them to the delights of the local neighborhoods around each MGallery destination, for our wonderfully passionate, expressive and curious guests to explore.”

With the aim of catching the eye of hotel connoisseurs, as well as younger generations of travelers, Stories that Stay celebrates authentic and immersive travel experiences as well as beautiful destinations off the beaten path. The iconic objects that embody each MGallery hotel have been brought to life in 3D for a 100% digital campaign. The beautiful, sometimes surprising, images have been transformed into a brand video featuring six flagship hotels. They will also be used for a series of videos and banners highlighting a selection of 30 or so MGallery hotels through themes such as gastronomy and wellness. Travelers can visit https://mgallery.accor.com/mgallery-universe/stories-that-stay/index.en.shtml to discover their own inspiration through MGallery iconic objects.

The digital campaign will be accompanied by a series of Pop-Up Memorable Moments at some of its most popular destinations. From mid-February until the end of June, exclusive pop-up experiences are highlighting the memorable stories of several flagship hotels, creating fresh connections between MGallery and its ‘in the know’ guests. Pop-Up events include:

Hotel Molitor Paris – MGallery (Feb 14) Stylish guests and influencers will flock to the Parisian hotel to see, be seen, and celebrate the spirit of love with a Valentines P[ART]Y that includes acrobatic performance art, a sultry speakeasy bar, and a romantic dinner experience alongside the hotel’s famous pool.

INK Hotel Amsterdam – MGallery (April 20) Storygraphy, where stories are yet to be written, will engage guests in creative and immersive story-telling opportunities, such as body calligraphy and live poetry performances.

The Porter House Hotel Sydney – MGallery (May 8) Traversing Time is a stimulating dinner and overnight stay experience, curated with kinetic energy, fire, smoke and fruit leathers to honor the hotel’s history as a tobacco warehouse and a leather merchant. Creative minds will be nourished with workshops on the making of recycled leather and vegan leather luxury products.

Legacy Yen Tu Vietnam – MGallery (June) Story- Tuality is an experiential journey through the hotel gardens, exploring the stories behind its inspiring features. Guests will compose incense bouquets and savour the tastes of an authentic 13th century Vietnamese meal. A spectacular dance performance and private yoga course will further connect guests to this sensuous culture.

Beyond the campaign, MGallery continues to grow its worldwide hotel collection, with several new hotels opened in 2022 and more to come in 2023. Hotel Ändra Seattle - MGallery in the United States is the most recent addition, providing a sophisticated urban escape with a Scandinavian soul in a downtown area thriving with food, music, art and history. In Hong Kong, not one, but two new destinations have recently opened. The Silveri Hong Kong - MGallery on Lantau Island is a chic, eco-friendly, urban resort hotel with a name that evokes the island’s silver mines and shimmering waters; while AKI Hong Kong – MGallery is an upscale retreat in the Wanchai district, with a top floor whisky bar where mixology mingles with creative minds and cultural conversations.

Among the dozen or so new MGallery hotels set to open this year, one of the most anticipated is Domaine De La Reine Margot – MGallery. The historic 17th century monument is in the heart of the Jardin des Quiétudes, at the gates of Paris. Originally the home of Queen Marguerite de Valois, the hotel has been revived by esteemed designer Jean-Michel Wilmotte, who has created an exciting mix of old-world splendor and au courant fashion. Also up-and-coming this year are: Elkonin Tel Aviv – MGallery, residing in the city’s original hotel, built more than a century ago, and now surrounded by the fashionable district of Neve Tzedek; Palazzo Tirso Cagliari – MGallery, a romantic Italian palace on the island of Sardinia, carefully preserved and infused with new life and sophisticated luxuries; and Gigiri Gem Forest Hotel Nairobi – MGallery, a magical guest experience where the Karura forest appears to stream through the hotel, sparkling with gems, crystals, greenery, light and water.

Within the Accor global portfolio, which offers unique experiences in more than 5,300 hotels and residences across 110 destinations around the globe, MGallery Hotel Collection sits alongside globally renowned brands including Raffles, Orient Express, Fairmont, Sofitel, Emblems Collection, and many more. The brand’s hotels are also part of one of the most attractive and powerful loyalty programs in the world, ALL - Accor Live Limitless.