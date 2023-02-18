Radisson Hotel Group on a strong growth trajectory in South Asia with 12 signings in 2022

Radisson Hotel Group has paved the way for a strong 2023 by strengthening its foothold in South Asia with the signing of 12 hotels across its brand architecture, including Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and its brand extension Radisson Individuals Retreats developed for the Indian market. Located in key gateway cities and emerging destinations, these new hotels will collectively add over 1,000+ rooms to its domestic network between 2023 and 2026. The Group further introduced India-focused brands like Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, bolstering its brand infrastructure in the country. Tailor-made for the Indian market, the brand will deliver a warm and heartfelt hospitality experience in a modern yet familiar home-like setting. The Group signed a strategic partnership with Ruptub Solutions to develop a pipeline of 150 hotels under the brand over the next decade with the first hotel to debut in Guruvayur, Kerala in Q2, 2024.

Nearly 80% of the new deals marked the Group’s entry into India’s up-and-coming leisure destinations with hotels dotted across Palampur, Kasauli, Nainital, Jim Corbett, Goa, Gandhinagar, Ramnagar, Nainital, Dhanbad, Amritsar, and Chandrapur. It also signed two new hotels in Nepal namely Radisson Hotel Bhairawa and Radisson Hotel Biratnagar.

In 2022, the Group opened seven hotels in picturesque locations like Kufri, Goa, Palampur, Daman, Surat, Katra, and Nathdwara. It also opened the doors to its first experiential resort – Rakkh Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats.

“2022 was a remarkable year for us at Radisson Hotel Group as we established a robust pipeline of 150 hotels for the next decade. In tandem with our ambitious five-year expansion plan for the region, we remain invested in identifying the right partners for signing and opening brand-defining hotels. Radisson Hotel Group is a 25-year-old organization in India and guest satisfaction, value maximization for our owners backed by an excellence-driven mindset of our employees are the key enablers behind our strong growth trajectory. India remains a key part of the Group’s global strategy, and we intend to invest across all parts of our operations in the years to come.” said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director & Senior Area Vice President, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

With over 150 hotels in operation and development across 60+ locations, there is a Radisson Hotel every four hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country. The Group continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and has over 50% of its portfolio serving the tier-II and III markets.

Radisson Hotel Group Signings in 2022:

Radisson Hotel Chandrapur: Located in one of the major mining hubs of India, this 120-room hotel offers guests comfortable accommodation across categories, including presidential suites, executive suites, and standard rooms. It also houses a rooftop restaurant with additional benefits like functional halls, board room, meeting room, and banquet garden to accommodate various events. Additionally, Tadoba National Park, the state’s largest and oldest National Park is located 35 kilometers from the hotel. The hotel is expected to open in 2026.

Radisson Hotel Bhairawa: Bhairawa is one of the most important industrial towns of Nepal and the second busiest transit point for commerce. The 103-room hotel is closest to the birthplace of Gautam Buddha and is further equipped with facilities like a tea lounge and lounge bar, all-day dining, multiple functional halls, a swimming pool, a gymnasium, a spa, etc. The hotel is expected to open in 2024.

Radisson Hotel Biratnagar: The 145-room hotel is located in the industrial capital of Nepal. When open, guests will have access to comfortable and spacious rooms along with amenities including a swimming pool, gym, spa, specialty restaurants, and a 10,000 sq ft of banquet area. Biratnagar is known for its several gardens, temples, and places of religious importance and is set to become an upcoming tourist destination and perfect for leisure travel. The hotel is expected to open in 2024.

Radisson RED Amritsar: The second hotel under the Radisson RED brand in India is located in the heart of Amritsar. The city attracts major tourists from across the country for its history, economic, and social hub. Apt for avid leisure travelers, the hotel offers amenities like a lounge bar, swimming pool, and gymnasium. The hotel is expected to open in 2026.

Park Inn by Radisson Amritsar GT Road: Attracting local tourists from the nearest cities like Amritsar and Jalandhar, the hotel is perfect to host large events in its ballroom. Offering spacious and comfortable rooms, the hotel is equipped to meet the needs of leisure and business travelers alike. The hotel is expected to open in 2025.

GIFT City Club, a member of Radisson Individuals: The hotel is located in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City “GIFT” City, which is the region’s central business district. The 103-room hotel offers spacious rooms, strong interiors, extensive meeting and function space, and additional amenities like a fitness center, swimming pool, lounge, deli, amphitheater, and large open lawns. The hotel is expected to open in 2023.

Namah Resort Jim Corbett, a member of Radisson Individuals: Situated near Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, the resort is set to become the new landmark in the region. When open, guests can choose from three room categories, including premium rooms, superior rooms, and suites offering spectacular views of the Kosi River. The resort would also be equipped with amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, spa, specialty restaurants, and a 6,000+ sq ft of banquet area. The hotel is expected to open in 2023.

Uday Palace Navsari, a member of Radisson Individuals: The first branded offering in the Navsari district, the 100-room hotel will offer comfortable stays to guests. Navsari, a twin city of Surat (~40 kilometers) is strategically located between Surat and Mumbai and attracts travelers commuting to these cities. The hotel also has a pure vegetarian kitchen and is close to Desai Atash Behram which is an important Parsi pilgrimage in India. The hotel is expected to open in 2023.

Grand Mirage, a member of Radisson Individuals: The hotel offers spacious and comfortable rooms along with diverse F&B options with amenities like a tea lounge, lounge bar, and all-day dining including a show kitchen among others. The hotel is the perfect choice of accommodation for business travelers coming to Dhanbad as it enjoys proximity to major city centers like Jamshedpur and Ranchi. The hotel is expected to open in 2023.

Rakkh Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats: This resort is the first signing and opening under Radisson Individuals Retreats which is the India-focused extension of Radisson Individuals brand. Located in Palampur (Himachal Pradesh), the resort is set against the pristine backdrop of the Dhauladhar snow-capped ranges. A mélange of traditional ambiance and barefoot luxury, the ethos of the resort is built on sustainability and community engagement. The five-acre resort houses beautiful rooms and suites that offer stunning views of the snow-peaked mountains with amenities like a swimming pool, gym, spa, outdoor yoga space, etc. It is well connected with railways and highways from Delhi and Punjab region. The resort is currently fully operational.

Vilasita Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats: The hotel is situated on the Kasauli main road - Dharampur Solan road. The scenic location overlooking the Pine Forests makes it a popular tourist destination. It is well-connected through roadways, and railways and offers spacious guest rooms along with F&B outlets. The hotel is well-equipped with facilities like a spa, gym, pool, outdoor yoga space, and amphitheater along with meeting rooms. The hotel is expected to open in 2023.

The Manu Maharani Nainital, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats: The resort is located in the heart of Nainital and overlooks the popular Naini Lake & Naini Temple. It will feature facilities like a gymnasium, spa, lounge, all-day dining facilities, and a 1,000+ sq ft of banquet area. It will allow travelers quick access to Nainital’s lakes, hiking trails, picturesque snow-clad mountains, temples, and lush landscapes.

The hotel is expected to open in 2024. To learn more about working with Radisson Hotel Group, please visit www.radissonhotelgroup.com/development.