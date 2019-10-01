Melizer takes up leadership role with Fairmont Dubai

Fairmont Dubai has announced the appointment of Katia Melizer to the role of director of housekeeping.

Melizer joins Fairmont Dubai from her most recent role as director of housekeeping at the Fairmont Marina Abu Dhabi, where she has been part of the pre-opening team since April last year.

Prior to this, she was chosen to assist the housekeeping department at the iconic Raffles Hotel in Singapore to reopen the property after a two-year renovation.

Bringing along 19 years of international experience, Melizer joined Accor in 2012 as an executive housekeeper at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche and in 2014 relocated to its sister property Sofitel Dubai Downtown.

Prior to moving to the UAE, she has worked at some of the most reputed hotels in France and Morocco, such as Hotel de Crillon in Paris and Hotel Palais Namaskar in Marrakech.

Fairmont Dubai was recently recognised with the title of Dubai’s Leading Hotel by the World Travel Awards.