Titan Airways welcomes first Airbus A330 to fleet

Titan Airways is bolstering its fleet with the introduction of its first Airbus A330.

The Airbus A330-200 will join Titan’s 12-strong fleet in the first quarter of 2020 and enter revenue service in April.

The A330, leased for a five-and-a-half-year term, will be the first wide bodied Airbus variant operated by Titan Airways, replacing a Boeing 767-300ER.

Alastair Kiernan, business development director with Titan, said: “The A330 will fulfil long haul requirements previously met by the Boeing 767, which we are retiring as we transition towards an all Airbus fleet.

“We have selected this aircraft due to the very high standard of the cabin and the crew rest compartment, which will enable us to operate the aircraft to its maximum range.

“This should open up a wealth of new opportunities in the charter market.”

The spacious modern cabin is configured with 32 fully lie-flat beds and 206 standard economy seats, offering a 32-inch seat pitch.

All seats are equipped with touch screen in-flight entertainment and in-seat power, allowing passengers to power their own devices.

The introduction of the Airbus A330 follows the arrival of six narrow bodied Airbus aircraft – three Airbus A321s, two Airbus A320s and an Airbus A318 - over the last six years.

While the Titan fleet currently also comprises a number of Boeing aircraft types, the carrier ultimately intends to transition to an all Airbus fleet, in order to benefit from the cost savings associated with operating a single aircraft type.