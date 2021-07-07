Meliá signs for three Greek properties

Meliá Hotels International has debuted in the Greek islands with the addition of three hotels in Crete and Rhodes.

The properties have joined the portfolio as part of a deal with Zeus Hotels Greece.

As bookings to destination begin to grow, the Cosmopolitan Hotel Affiliated by Meliá is already up to full speed on the island of Rhodes, where the Greek government has prioritised the vaccination of the local population to provide a safer environment for the arrival of tourists.

This four-star all-inclusive hotel boasts a prime location on the Ixia coast, 14 kilometres from Diagoras airport and a few kilometres from all the main attractions and the majestic medieval city of Rhodes.

Built in the shape of an amphitheatre and surrounded by beautiful gardens and overlooking Trianta Bay, the hotel is ideal for couples and families with children, catering to all their needs with modern facilities and spacious and comfortable rooms.

In addition, Meliá Hotels International has also announced the opening of two further hotels in Crete in 2022.

The current Blue Sea Beach Hotel, a five-star resort with 226 rooms, will become part of the Affiliated by Meliá network, while the current four-star Marina Beach Hotel with 396 rooms will be operated under the Sol by Meliá brand.

Both hotels are located on the beachfront and provide everything travellers require to ensure the best holiday experience by the sea: extensive outdoor facilities, gardens, sports activities, varied dining options and wellness facilities.