Meliá Hotels International and LALIGA unite to strengthen their brand presence in the Middle East

Meliá Hotels International and LALIGA today announced a landmark agreement uniting two of Spain’s most iconic global brands with a shared ambition: to strengthen their presence in the Middle East, one of the world’s most dynamic luxury markets, where passion for football and hospitality naturally converge.

This strategic partnership underscores a bold commitment to growth and visibility in the Middle East. Under the agreement, Meliá Hotels International – who currently operates Meliá Desert Palm and ME Dubai in the region - will gain prominent exposure across all LALIGA matches broadcast in the Middle East, with tailored visibility on pitch-side advertising boards.

The addition of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona legend Luis Figo as LALIGA ambassador will further strengthen its bond with fans, creating authentic connections that integrate sport, lifestyle, and travel.

As part of the partnership, Meliá Desert Palm and ME Dubai will transform dedicated spaces into CASA LALIGA, positioning both properties as the premier spots to watch all the LALIGA action in Dubai.

At Meliá Desert Palm, Pony Line Sports Bar will evolve into a fully branded LALIGA Hub, featuring premium lounge-style seating with standard and VIP sections, alongside curated menus of authentic Spanish tapas - immersing guests in every moment of the match. Meanwhile, the resort’s three-bedroom Layali Villa will transform into Villa LALIGA, redefining the matchday experience with private screenings of the biggest games, a chef-prepared Asado BBQ, flowing beverages, and exclusive LALIGA memorabilia in an intimate villa setting.

At ME Dubai, CASA LALIGA will take shape within a redesigned lounge at Central, offering exclusive merchandise, a social table football zone, and match-day menus with themed tapas and cocktails, complemented by special beverage offers – creating the ultimate destination for fans to celebrate every game in style.

Beyond property-specific initiatives, the partnership unveils a curated program of once-in-a-lifetime activations designed to connect directly with customers and passionate fans. Through the MeliáRewards loyalty program, members will unlock privileged VIP experiences - ranging from premium matchday access and private stadium tours to intimate encounters with players - creating unforgettable moments that bring the thrill of LALIGA closer than ever to the most loyal travellers of Spain’s foremost luxury hotel group and one of the world’s true leaders in hospitality.

The collaboration will also extend to LALIGA Show in Arabic, the league’s flagship program with a powerful presence on YouTube and social media. Special episodes are set to be filmed at Meliá’s iconic Dubai properties, offering viewers a distinctive blend of world-class hospitality and sporting excellence - further deepening the connection between both brands in a format that is as engaging as it is inspiring.

In the digital sphere, the agreement includes a powerful content plan and joint campaigns on LALIGA’s official social media channels, including Instagram, where the competition has more than 50 million followers worldwide.

“This sponsorship represents the union of two global ambassadors of Brand Spain. We share values such as excellence, passion, and an international vocation. With this alliance we want to continue building unique experiences and increase our impact in a key market for our company, such as the Middle East, where we have an important focus on expansion,” said Gabriel Escarrer, Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International.

“The Middle East is a key region for LALIGA, and this partnership with Meliá Hotels International reinforces our commitment to global expansion. Joining forces with a brand that shares our roots, values and international vision is a great opportunity to continue growing together and bring the LALIGA experience to millions of fans and travelers around the world”, add Javier Tebas, president of LALIGA.