Meliá Hotels International named the Most Sustainable Hotel Company in Europe

Meliá Hotels International has been recognized as the most sustainable hotel company in Europe and the second worldwide in the newly released World’s 500 Most Sustainable Companies 2025 ranking, published by the prestigious TIME magazine in collaboration with data analytics firm Statista. Meliá is also listed among the top 20 Spanish companies in this global index, which highlights organizations with the strongest commitment and progress in sustainability.

The ranking evaluates over 5,000 leading companies across the globe using a rigorous four-stage methodology and more than 20 key performance indicators. These include participation in initiatives such as the United Nations Global Compact, commitment to Science Based Targets, inclusion in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook, and the quality and transparency of ESG reporting in line with international standards such as GRI, SASB, and TCFD.This is the second time Meliá has been included in the ranking, reinforcing its position as a benchmark in responsible tourism and its commitment to a business model that creates sustainable value in the destinations where it operates.Gabriel Escarrer, Chairman and CEO of Meliá, commented on the recognition:

“Our inclusion in this ranking reflects Meliá‘s deep and cross-cutting commitment to sustainability. We do not view it as a separate function, but as a core principle guiding every decision we make. This acknowledgment encourages us to continue promoting a more sustainable, resilient, and transformative hotel model that responds to today’s global challenges.“This latest accolade adds to a growing list of achievements that consolidate Meliá‘s leadership in the sustainable transformation of the hospitality industry. The company is also ranked as the third most sustainable tourism company in the world by S&P Global, and the most sustainable hotel group in Spain according to the Merco ESG Responsibility ranking.

