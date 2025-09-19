Wicked the musical to debut in Dubai

Broadway Entertainment Group and Dubai Opera are proud to present the Dubai debut of the smash-hit musical, WICKED, set to enchant audiences at Dubai Opera from 28 January 2026 to 15 February 2026.

This is the first time WICKED will be performed on stage in Dubai, bringing its spellbinding story to new audiences in the region. The vibrant production features reimagined sets and costumes, including a breathtaking scene where a witch flies over the audience—a first for any WICKED production. With bold visuals and a fresh creative approach, the production promises a truly unforgettable theatrical experience.

A true global phenomenon, WICKED is one of the most popular musicals in the world, with multiple productions captivating more than 65 million audience members across 130+ cities in 16 countries. This awe-inspiring new production reveals the untold story of the witches of Oz as never before—with over 100 performers, crew, and orchestra members. Enjoy breathtaking sets, over 350 stunning costumes, and show-stopping musical numbers, including “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” and “For Good.”

WICKED the musical, internationally produced by Dubai-based theatre production company Broadway Entertainment Group, takes audiences on the incredible journey of two remarkable young women who form an an unlikely friendship that soon becomes a riveting rivalry, shaping their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Broadway Entertainment Group, celebrating its 15th anniversary in Dubai, marks this milestone by bringing WICKED to the region for the very first time. The production is the culmination of a five-year journey from conception to realization, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to delivering world-class theatrical experiences to audiences across the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Schwartz, Composer & Lyricist of WICKED, says: “I’m delighted that WICKED is coming to Dubai, where it hasn’t been seen before. This new production brings its own vitality and creativity, while continuing to tell our story of friendship, love, and having the courage to be true to yourself and stand up for what you believe in.”

Liz Koops, Producer & CEO of Broadway Entertainment Group says: “It is a true honour to bring WICKED the musical to the Middle East. This is a history-in-the-making moment, and we are proud to produce such an iconic theatrical spectacle and present it to an audience of avid musical fans in the region. For Broadway Entertainment Group, WICKED also marks a special celebration of fifteen years of theatrical productions in Dubai. This moment reflects the extraordinary dedication and creative collaboration to make this new production a reality.”

Paolo Petrocelli, Head of Dubai Opera, says: “With the musical WICKED, Dubai Opera continues its commitment to presenting world-class productions that define contemporary theatre. Welcoming this international phenomenon for the first time in the UAE affirms Dubai’s standing as a hub for cultural excellence and live entertainment of the highest calibre. WICKED has captivated audiences across the globe, and we are proud to present it in Dubai in collaboration with Broadway Entertainment Group, reinforcing our role as the region’s leading performing arts destination.”

The Dubai debut of WICKED the musical is proudly produced in partnership with Dubai Calendar and sponsored by AMEX and Arabian Radio Network’s Dubai 92.

From WICKED’s multi-platinum, Grammy-winning Broadway cast recording to its record-breaking movie adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (grossing over $750 million globally and captivating more than 70 million viewers), the title’s enchanting legacy continues to break boundaries.

Audiences of all ages will be spellbound by this powerful tale of sisterhood, identity, and empowerment. Don’t miss your exclusive opportunity to experience the magic—live and on stage, right here in Dubai.

WICKED Creative Team:

Music & Lyrics: Stephen Schwartz

Book: Winnie Holzman

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire

Music Arrangements: Alex Lacamoire & Stephen Oremus

Director: John Stefaniuk

Set & Costume Designer: Morgan Large

Orchestrations: Will Stuart

Choreographer: Floriano Nogueira

Musical Supervisor: Richard Morris

Lighting Designer: Ben Cracknell

Sound Designer: Shannon Slaton

Video Design: Aaron Rhyne

Wig Designer: Feliciano San Roman

Make-Up Designer: Malwina Suwinska

WICKED is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Season Dates: 28 January 2026 – 15 February 2026

Venue: Dubai Opera

Tickets: Available from Friday 19 September, via: www.dubaiopera.com