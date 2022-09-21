Meetings & Conferences Available at Hotel Nikko Bali

Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach offers sophisticated facilities suitable for small-range board meetings to mid-range conferences and large events.

Equipped with two meeting rooms, one boardroom, and captivating outdoor venues, the experienced and dedicated Meeting Services team can customize the space to meet your needs. From accommodation to entertainment and video conferencing. Even with the most complicated presentation set-up is possible and the professional team is ready to make your event a big success.

Furthermore, the beachfront resort unveiled its packages to meet the guest’s needs such as the Team Building package. The package will enhance your social relations and define roles within teams. The offer comes with game options at the garden or beach starting from IDR450,000 net/ person/ game.

Those who wondering about etiquette used while eating also can join the Table Manner class. By investing IDR350,000 net/ person you will entitle function room usage for up to 6 hours, a one-time non-alcoholic drink, one-time set menu lunch, a presentation by the professional team, and a certificate.

Celebrating a memorable moment on a tropical island is one of the dreams that need to be pursued. Therefore, the resort also offers a Birthday Treat for those who would like to celebrate it at the beachfront resort. The package includes a one-time lunch or dinner, flower arrangement, and function room usage for up to 6 hours.

“Every service and setup provided will be carried out in compliance with the hotel’s Cleanliness, Health, and Safety program, which has been verified by official government bodies aligned with the safety protocols for both guests and employees.⁠ Also, our hotel venue is certified for the ASEAN MICE Venue Standard, an accreditation developed by the ASEAN Tourism Organization. I believe that now is the time to recover from the pandemic and communicate face to face again in order to develop better teamwork.” Said Takashi Hoshino, General Manager at Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach.