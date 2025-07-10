Meeting Professionals International Taps Tampa as Top-Choice for 2030 Edition of Annual Gathering

Building on its reputation as a top-tier destination for meetings and conventions, Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the world’s largest meeting and event industry association, has selected Tampa Bay as the host city for the 2030 edition of its flagship event, the World Education Congress (WEC).

“WEC is where our industry’s brightest minds gather to shape what’s next,” said Colleen Connor, Senior Director of Events at MPI. “Tampa Bay stood out not only for its energy and hospitality, but for its commitment to accessibility. We’re proud to host WEC 2030 in a destination that makes it easier for everyone to connect and participate.”

Slated for June 2030, MPI WEC will bring 2,500 of the most influential members of the meetings industry to the region. Derek Enos, President-elect of MPI’s Tampa Bay Area Chapter, said Tampa Bay provides the perfect backdrop for attendees to gather as MPI connects the global meeting and event community to learn, innovate, collaborate, and advocate.

“We are extremely excited that Tampa Bay was selected as the host for MPI WEC 2030,” Enos said. “This is the ideal opportunity to showcase our amazing destination that continues to grow year after year. Tampa is a premier destination for all things meeting related and we are looking forward to welcoming some of the best meeting professionals across the globe!”

As MPI prepares to host its 2030 WEC, the organization will partner with Visit Tampa Bay and the Tampa Convention Center (TCC) to create an industry-shaping experience for attendees – one that blends business innovation with the energy and hospitality of this thriving destination.

Listed among Smart Meetings’ Best Convention Centers, named among 20 Centers of Excellence by Exhibitor Magazine in 2024, and the recipient of two consecutive Gold Stella Awards, TCC has earned its status as the Southeast’s leading conference facility capable of hosting gatherings of every scope and scale. This versatility is something that David Ingram, TCC Executive Director, knows industry leading groups like MPI look for when planning their events.

“Top meeting professionals from around the world will get a chance to experience first-hand all that our center has to offer,” said Ingram. “Our award-winning team stands ready to provide an unforgettable event and showcase why meeting professionals have named us the best convention center in the region.”

Complementing TCC, MPI’s WEC will be supported by Visit Tampa Bay’s Meeting Services Team. Recognized by Meetings Today as a 2024 premier Destination Marketing Organization, VTB provides exceptional service and innovative solutions for event planners, meeting professionals and attendees. Santiago C. Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, says that customer-focused approach will unlock all of Tampa Bay’s treasures – delectable dining, luxury accommodations, exciting attractions – as MPI prepares to convene in Tampa.

“We’re delighted Tampa Bay is the 2030 home for MPI’s flagship conference,” said Corrada. “This decision signifies Tampa, along with its world class award-winning facilities and customer service, have made a lasting impression with the meeting industry’s largest professional organization. We look forward to working with MPI to make the 2030 WEC a wildly successful event.”