Malaysia Aviation Group Acquires 20 Additional A330neo Aircraft

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, has exercised its purchase rights for 20 additional A330neo aircraft through a direct order with Airbus – reaffirming its commitment to a long-term strategy for fleet renewal and network development. With this latest acquisition, Malaysia Airlines is set to become one of the largest A330neo operators in the Asia-Pacific region – strengthening its position as a leading premium airline in one of the world’s fastest-growing travel markets.

This new order builds on MAG’s initial commitment in 2022 for 20 A330neo aircraft – comprising 10 directly purchased and 10 leased from Avolon – bringing the Group’s total A330neo commitment to 40 aircraft to date. Deliveries from this additional batch are scheduled between 2029 and 2031.

The A330neo remains a cornerstone of MAG’s fleet modernisation programme, enabling the Group to serve high-growth markets more efficiently while enhancing the overall travel experience. The aircraft features the latest cabin design, including an all-suite Business Class with sliding privacy doors, full-flat beds, and direct aisle access. Across all cabin classes, passengers will enjoy refreshed interiors, next-generation seating, and the latest in-flight entertainment system – delivering a consistently premium journey in line with Malaysia Airlines’ service standards.

The expanded widebody fleet will enhance connectivity and drive network development across key markets in ASEAN, China, India, and Australasia – strengthening Malaysia Airlines’ position as a leading premium carrier in the Asia-Pacific region.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of MAG, said, “The A330neo continues to deliver the right balance of operational efficiency, range, and cabin comfort to support our network and growth strategy. With its enhanced fuel efficiency and flexibility across both regional and long-haul routes, the aircraft is a strong fit for our evolving market needs. It also allows us to offer a product that aligns with our premium positioning – streamlined, modern, and designed around passenger comfort and expectations. This additional order reinforces our long-term vision of building a future-ready fleet that supports sustainable growth, delivers consistent value to our passengers, and strengthens our competitiveness in key markets.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, said, “We are proud to further strengthen our relationship with Malaysia Aviation Group as it expands its A330neo fleet. This repeat order is a strong endorsement of the A330neo’s exceptional performance, fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, as well as a testament to the aircraft’s popularity among the world’s premium airlines.”

To date, MAG has taken delivery of four A330neo aircraft, currently operating on selected services to Auckland, Melbourne, and Bali. Six more are scheduled for delivery by the end of the year, with the remaining aircraft from the original order set to arrive progressively through to 2028.