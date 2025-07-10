Marriott Bonvoy Unveils Original IP “Marriott Bonvoy Squad”

Travel is more than simply reaching a destination – it’s about the meaningful moments of connection shared along the way. This summer, Marriott Bonvoy unveils a themed family program across Greater China, centered on the launch of its original family-oriented IP, the “Marriott Bonvoy Squad.” The program offers a diverse range of immersive stay experiences, including specially themed rooms and exclusive “Squad Fun Bag” merchandise, crafting a whimsical and enriching journey for young Marriott Bonvoy explorers and their families. The program will be gradually introduced at more than 200 hotels under 14 Marriott Bonvoy brands across the region.

The original “Marriott Bonvoy Squad” features three travel-loving characters. Noah the Elephant, the squad leader, is brave, resilient, and socially adept. A talented artist, he documents every step of the journey through his drawings. Luca the Fox is energetic and cheerful, with a passion for photography and a knack for capturing heartfelt travel moments. Mia the Sheep is intelligent and curious, eager to explore new knowledge and enrich her adventures through reading.

Betty Tian, Managing Vice President, Customer, Greater China, Marriott International, said: “Today’s families have evolving expectations when it comes to travel. They seek not only quality time together but also emotionally resonant journeys that spark creativity and leave lasting memories. The launch of the Marriott Bonvoy Squad Family Program is our response to these needs. Through our original IP, themed rooms, and interactive experiences, we aim to provide families with a more elevated and immersive travel experience.”

Three Sets of Themed Rooms Curate Fun-Filled Moments for the Whole Family

Each of the three themed guest rooms draws inspiration from the unique personalities of the Marriott Bonvoy Squad members. From décor and bedding to color palettes and plush toys, every detail is thoughtfully designed to create a playful, lighthearted atmosphere for families. The “Noah’s Jungle Adventure” room evokes a lush natural paradise, where children are invited to join Noah the Elephant in fun and interactive activities. The “Luca’s Wilderness Journal” room incorporates natural design elements and engaging photography challenges, as Luca the Fox encourages young guests to capture picture-perfect moments along their journey. The “Mia’s Cloud Enigma” room offers a dreamy sanctuary shaped by Mia the Sheep’s love of knowledge, where children can cozy up in a reading nook and set off on an exciting voyage of discovery.

“Squad Fun Bag” Presents Delightful Surprises

The “Marriott Bonvoy Squad” accompanies families throughout their travel experiences. Specially designed to complement themed stays, the “Squad Fun Bag” adds an extra layer of fun and exploration. Children can carry the Squad-themed backpack and flip through the “Marriott Bonvoy Squad Adventure Log,” where they’ll meet the three vibrant characters through a variety of games and storytelling. Following the children’s activity calendar, families are welcome to participate in interactive parent-child programming hosted at participating hotels. The set includes a Bonvoy Squad puzzle and sticker pack to spark imagination and hands-on creativity. After their stay, the “Squad Fun Bag” is a perfect memento to take home, preserving joyful memories for years to come.

Guests can visit the Marriott Bonvoy WeChat Mini Program to follow the Marriott Bonvoy Squad and unlock new family travel experiences. Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn points by purchasing themed packages.