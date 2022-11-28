MEET THE LEGENDARY CHEF MAMO AT THE HEART OF RIYADH

The legendary Chef Mamo, the founder of Mamo Michelangelo that perfectly embodies the Italian and south of France flavours is arriving to Riaydh in a special visit.

Food lovers had the unique opportunity to directly meet the chef who prepared special food and signature dishes on 26 and 27 November.



Italian immigrant from Calabria, Mamo is more than the founder of the Michelangelo… he found in Antibes a little piece of paradise where his story became successful.

He embodies the warmth of Italy and the south of France, all off the Mediterranean style, all of the know-how of a truly passionate chef and the joy of the people born to welcome friends around a table. And talking about good food, Mamo is the king of pasta and smiles.

Concept of Al Khozama – one of the most prominent players in the Gulf region’s hospitality sector, Mamo Michelangelo is located in Al Faisaliah Hotel at the heart of Riyadh. The restaurant offers amazing experience at lunch and dinner with a unique menu featuring a variety of dishes such as the creamy Burrata from Napoli, lamb shoulder perfectly cooked in the wood-fired oven, the delicious chicken and some signature dishes like the truffle focaccia and the truffle raviolinis. All of this will make you want to end your meal with the traditional tiramisu or the breathtaking lemon tart!

Designed with materials from Italy, the venue has been created to capture the style associated with the Mediterranean Riviera and has welcomed over the past years TV celebrities and sports stars from all over the globe.

Take a look at BTN’s exclusive 360 degree virtual image of the restaurant:

