Allegiant Air places huge 737 Max order with Boeing

Boeing and Allegiant Air have announced an order for 50 737 Max jets, with options for 50 additional planes.

The deal is the first from Boeing with a US-based low-cost carrier.

Allegiant selected two models – the 737-7 and 737-8-200 – in the 737 Max family, which the manufacturer claims provide the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane and high-dispatch reliability.

“Our approach to fleet has always been opportunistic, and this exciting transaction with Boeing is no exception,” said Maurice Gallagher, Allegiant chairman.

“While the heart of our strategy continues to centre on previously-owned aircraft, the infusion of up to 100 direct-from-the-manufacturer 737s will bring numerous benefits for the future – including flexibility for capacity growth and aircraft retirements, significant environmental benefits, and modern configuration and cabin features our customers will appreciate.”

With commonality and improved fuel efficiency, the 737 Max family enables airlines to optimize their fleets across a broad range of missions.

The 737-7 provides low-operating costs that enable carriers to open new routes with less economic risk, and the larger 737-8-200 offers added revenue potential and is right-sized for low-cost market expansion.

Boeing and Allegiant will partner on entry-into-service support, enabling a smooth transition as the carrier adds the 737 into its operation.