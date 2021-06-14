Eurowings to establish new base in Prague

Eurowings is expanding its European network with the opening of a new base in Prague.

The German airline is expanding its services in central Europe, and will initially station two Airbus A320 aircraft in the Czech capital from October.

In the summer of 2022, three aircraft will take off for Eurowings with Prague becoming the tenth Eurowings base in Europe.

For the first time, the Lufthansa Group subsidiary will then be able to offer non-stop connections from Prague to attractive business and holiday destinations throughout Europe.

Eurowings chief executive, Jens Bischof, said: “Eurowings will offer non-stop connections to Czech business travellers and vacationers alike – just in time for the relaunch of air traffic after the long-time Corona crisis.

“We will focus on offering local touch combined with top-notch customer-friendly services at our Prague base that will clearly distinguish Eurowings from low-cost airlines.

“We are looking forward to soon convincing many Czech guests about our excellent Eurowings products and services.”

Starting at the end of October, Eurowings will fly from Prague to several European cities, including Barcelona, Milan, Athens, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Tel Aviv and Birmingham.