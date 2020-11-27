Marriott signs for St. Regis property in Chicago

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Magellan Development Group to introduce its St. Regis Hotels & Resorts brand to Chicago.

The project is anticipated to include 191 hotel rooms – including 33 spacious suites – and 393 branded residences within the 101-story building.

Previously under construction as the luxury Wanda Vista Hotel & Vista Tower, the property is being rebranded as the St. Regis Chicago and the Residences at the St. Regis Chicago.

Expected to welcome its first residents in December and hotel guests by July next year, the project will serve as a key property in the neighbourhood given its unique architecture and ultra-luxury experience.

“The St. Regis Chicago will mark the start of an exciting new era by bringing an unsurpassed luxury lifestyle to one of the city’s most desirable neighbourhoods, Lakeshore East,” said Timothy Grisius, global real estate officer, Marriott International.

“We are pleased Magellan Development Group has chosen to introduce the St. Regis brand to this vibrant community in the heart of Chicago.”

Located downtown, The St. Regis Chicago will span a total of three towers within the sought-after Lakeshore East community.

The vibrant area includes a mix of residential and corporate properties, all centrally anchored by a public park.

The project offers expansive views and exposures overlooking over the Chicago River to the north, Lake Michigan to the east, Millennial and Grant Parks to the south and the Loop skyline to the west.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Marriott International on this iconic project,” said David Carlins, chief executive, Magellan Development Group.

“The St. Regis brand offers the best in class luxury services and amenities and we are confident it will deliver an exquisite experience for Chicago’s residents and visitors.”