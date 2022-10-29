Marriott International Signs Agreement to Bring The Ritz- Carlton to Australia’s Gold Coast

Marriott International, Inc., today announced the signing of an agreement with Australian property developers Pelligra Group and Giannarelli Group to bring Australia’s third Ritz-Carlton hotel to the Gold Coast by 2026.

The Ritz-Carlton, Gold Coast,, will serve as an integral component of a $480 million new waterfront development at Mariner’s Cove, set to reinvigorate Australia’s sixth largest city as a luxury travel destination.

“Marriott International is recognized as the global leader in the upper upscale and luxury segments. Today’s signing with Pelligra Group and Giannarelli Group is a profound indication of strong investor confidence, buoyed by a resurgent affluent domestic travel market,” said Richard Crawford, Vice President of Hotel Development, Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific, Marriott International. “Once opened, the resort expects to set a new benchmark for luxury on Australia’s Gold Coast with the property’s enviable waterfront location.”

“We are exceptionally excited to embark on this journey with Marriott International to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to the Gold Coast. A luxury hotel development like this will draw in more tourism spending from across the globe and fuel the local economy. The Ritz-Carlton, Gold Coast, is set to be an iconic landmark not only for the Gold Coast, but for Australia’s hospitality sector,” said Ross Pelligra, Chairman at Pelligra Group.

“The Gold Coast has always been Australia’s most prestigious playground, and once completed, The Ritz-Carlton, Gold Coast, anticipates on elevating the city’s tourism pedigree to an entirely new level of energy and quality, redefining Main Beach and The Spit. With the attention to detail and highest quality finishes we are applying to the project, we are confident The Ritz-Carlton, Gold Coast, will be one of the world’s finest luxury resorts,” said Dion Giannarelli, Chief Executive Officer at Giannarelli Group.

Situated in the heart of Mariner’s Cove at the prestigious northern end of the Gold Coast, The Ritz-Carlton, Gold Coast, will be a gateway to some of the city’s most popular tourist attractions including a host of waterfront restaurants and bars, the Broadwater, and famed white sand beaches.

Expected to feature 150 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, including a planned 275-square-meter Ritz-Carlton Suite, the hotel anticipates offering the legendary service and experience the global brand is known for. Guests will also be able to enjoy refined dining establishments with a signature restaurant featuring semi-opened kitchens, a café, and three bars including a Lobby Lounge, destination bar, and poolside bar. An outdoor rooftop pool, fitness center and signature Ritz-Carlton Spa will deliver innovative and revitalizing wellness experiences to leisure guests.

With plans calling for 587 square meters of function space, including a 512-square-meter ballroom and 261-square-meters of outdoor pre-function space, the hotel is also poised to deliver memorable meetings and events for large corporate gatherings and intimate private groups.

“The Ritz-Carlton, Gold Coast, will mark the third Marriott International property on the Gold Coast, joining our existing hotels JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa and Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort Gold Coast,” said Sean Hunt, Area Vice President for Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific, Marriott International. “It is a momentous signing, not only for our growing Gold Coast portfolio but for the expansion of the Ritz-Carlton brand in Australia, first relaunched with The Ritz-Carlton, Perth in 2019, and with The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne slated to open its doors in early 2023.”