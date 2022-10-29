Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Debut in Monterrey

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Grupo Presidente announced on Tuesday, October 25, the opening of Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle and Hyatt House Monterrey Valle / San Pedro, the first dual-branded Hyatt development in Latin America and the first Hyatt-branded properties in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, offering travelers a new level of convenience and comfort.

Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle and Hyatt House Monterrey Valle / San Pedro debuts as the first dual-branded development in the select service and extended stay category in Monterrey’s San Pedro Garza García neighborhood. The hotels are located within a new all-purpose commerical complex in the San Pedro Valle Zone, one of the most developing areas in Nuevo León. The hotels are a key concept in the complex, located on Avenida Lázaro Cárdenas with more than 100,000 square feet of office and retail space to come.

“Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle and Hyatt House Monterrey Valle / San Pedro represent the debut of Hyatt’s brands in a new key market and Hyatt’s first dual-branded project in Latin America, meeting an increased travel demand in Monterrey and in the region overall,” said Ruben Carillo, regional vice president, select service and franchise operations, Hyatt. “We’re excited for World of Hyatt members, customers and locals to experience these new innovative properties, ideally situated near shopping venues, parks, universities, hospitals and so much more.”

The 133-room Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle provides a casual atmosphere to help seamlessly transition from work to relaxation with thoughtfully designed guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play. Ideal for extended stays, the 91-room Hyatt House Monterrey Valle / San Pedro provides guests with apartment-style suites, fully equipped kitchens and comfortable living rooms, offering the comfort and personal touches of home to maintain their routines with ease. Together, the two hotels offer an array of shared services and amenities to cater to both the needs of transient and extended stay guests.

The dual-branded development offers free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fully equipped fitness center, laundry and dry-cleaning service, video game consoles, and a heated outdoor pool, terrace, and grills. Complimentary breakfast is available daily to guests along with a 24/7 market offering freshly prepared grab-and-go snacks, sandwiches, salads and groceries. The H Bar serves a wide selection of quality cocktails, beer, wine and exclusive Starbucks products with shareable bites and meals. Complimentary shuttle transportation for distances up to 2 miles is available upon request along with ample covered self-parking.

Four flexible meeting and events spaces can be adapted to the needs of each guest for a successful and productive meeting experience, from elegant social events to seminars and corporate meetings.

Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle and Hyatt House Monterrey Valle / San Pedro are owned and managed by Grupo Presidente. This will mark its second project with Hyatt, joining Hyatt House Mexico City Santa Fe.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle and Hyatt House Monterrey Valle / San Pedro, the first dual-branded Hyatt project in Latin America and offering the support, operation and know-how of Grupo Presidente,” said Braulio Arsuaga Losada, chief executive officer of Grupo Presidente. “These hotels have been carefully designed to meet the needs of travelers and extended stay residents who require comfort and flexibility. To achieve this, we plan to offer personalized and approachable service that will allow each guest to feel at home.”