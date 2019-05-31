Marriott expands in Tanzania with new Four Points property

Marriott International has announced the opening of its second Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Tanzania, Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel.

The original New Africa Hotel was built as the official residence of Kaiser Wilhelm II in 1896.

It was used as a hospital during World War I before being converted into a hotel during the British Empire.

Sitting at the heart of the central business district of the city, overlooking the harbour, the hotel has since emerged as a landmark and an integral part of the burgeoning city.

With the renovation and the rebrand the hotel continues to retain its unique charm, while delivering on the brand’s promise to provide what matters most to today’s independent travellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel, is a great addition to our rapidly growing footprint in Africa and further consolidates the brands presence in Tanzania.

“We are confident that with its blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at a great value, the hotel will meet the rising demand for high-calibre lodging in this fast-growing market and soon emerge as a leading choice among business and leisure travellers,” said Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

Designed for the modern traveller with an emphasis on approachable design, the 174 room Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel, features spacious and contemporary rooms including suites.

Other facilities include an outdoor pool and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

With 1,000 square feet of indoor meeting and banquet space spread across 12 flexible meeting rooms, the hotel is an ideal venue for gatherings of any size including elaborate social events and weddings.

“Our vision is to offer an uncomplicated travel experience for both business and leisure.

“Perfectly situated in the heart of the city, the hotel is at the epicentre, steeped in history and surrounded by local attractions,” said Siddharth Chaudhry general manager, Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salaam, New Africa Hotel.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests with the brand’s signature warm and uncomplicated yet comfortable service.”