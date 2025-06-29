Africa and Indian Ocean’s travel and tourism elite honoured at VIP reception in Tanzania

Tourism and hospitality dignitaries from across Africa and the Indian Ocean convened in Tanzania for the opening leg of World Travel Awards 2025 to honour the organisations pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation across the region.

Winners at the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025, hosted at Johari Rotana, Dar es Salaam, included the Maldives, which was voted ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination’ and ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Green Destination’. The prestigious Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club claimed ‘Africa’s Leading Hotel’, while Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort was hailed ‘Africa’s Leading Resort’.

Tanzania solidified its position as a tourism powerhouse, collecting the title of ‘Africa’s Leading Destination’. The legendary Serengeti National Park claimed the crown for ‘Africa’s Leading National Park’, whilst the majestic Mount Kilimanjaro won ‘Africa’s Leading Mountain National Park’, with Zanzibar named ‘Africa’s Leading Beach Destination’.

The buoyancy of Africa’s luxury hospitality sector was reflected in the newcomer category for ‘Africa’s Leading New Hotel’, with Singita Milele, Tanzania emerging victorious from a stellar field of entries. Meanwhile JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort collected ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort’, echoing the dynamism of tourism in the region.

In the aviation sector, Kenya Airways secured ‘Africa’s Leading Airline’, while Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam earned the title of ‘Africa’s Leading Airport’.

Port of Cape Town was voted ‘Africa’s Leading Cruise Port’ and Durban ICC named ‘Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre’.

Graham Cooke, President & Founder, World Travel Awards, said: “It has been a privilege to welcome our winners from across Africa and the Indian Ocean to this extraordinary celebration in Tanzania and its thriving capital, Dar es Salaam. The warmth and vibrancy of Tanzanian hospitality made this night unforgettable. Our winners represent the very best of our industry, and we salute their achievements in helping shape the future of travel across the region.”

Ephraim Mafuru, Director General, Tanzania Tourist Board, says: “Hosting the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025 has been a milestone moment for Tanzania’s travel and tourism sector, and a unique opportunity to showcase our country’s breath-taking landscapes, vibrant cultures and world-class hospitality to key figures in the travel and tourism sector. We are honoured to have been at the heart of this celebration of travel excellence and innovation.”

Other winners included Eden Bleu Hotel, Seychelles (‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Conference Hotel’); Chale Island, Kenya (‘Africa’s Leading Private Island Resort’); Go Places (‘Kenya’s Leading Destination Management Company’); and Jumeirah Thanda Safari (‘South Africa’s Leading Luxury Safari Villa’).

Find more information and a full list of winners on the official WTA website: www.worldtravelawards.com/winners/2025