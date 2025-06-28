Tanzania welcomes global travel leaders for World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony

Tanzania is making final preparations as it steps up to host the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025 on 28 June. Travel and tourism leaders from across the region are gathering in the capital Dar es Salaam to discover who among them has been voted the industry’s finest.

The VIP reception at Johari Rotana Dar es Salaam will mark the opening leg of WTA’s Grand Tour 2025, which includes regional events in Cancun (Mexico), Saint Lucia, Hong Kong, Sardinia (Italy), Dubai (UAE), culminating in the Grand Final in Bahrain.

From the legendary Serengeti safaris and the majestic heights of Mount Kilimanjaro to the paradise beaches of Zanzibar, Tanzania is a destination that belongs on every traveller’s bucket list.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “Excitement is building for our Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025 in Tanzania, and I am eager to join travel industry figureheads from across the region for what promises to be a memorable start to our Grand Tour 2025.”

“Tanzania is one of the great success stories of Africa’s tourism sector, and is consistently setting records for economic contribution and visitor spend. I am delighted our guests will sample its charms and incredible attractions.”

The Gala Ceremony promises to be the region’s premier travel event of the year. The Official Host Venue, Johari Rotana Dar es Salaam, is part of the landmark MNF Square development. It enjoys a prime location in the Central Business District, overlooking the Indian Ocean, and close to the port, beaches and other key attractions in Tanzania’s vibrant capital.

Ephraim Mafuru, Director General, Tanzania Tourist Board, says: “We are delighted and proud to host the WTA Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025 here in Tanzania on 28 June. This is a unique opportunity to showcase our country’s breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures and world-class hospitality to key figures in the travel and tourism sector. Tanzania is more than a destination – it is an experience that leaves a lasting impression, and we look forward to sharing this with the world.”