SAUDIA LAUNCHES ITS FIRST DIRECT FLIGHT TO DAR ES SALAAM

SAUDIA, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has launched its first direct flight to Dar es Salaam in the United Republic of Tanzania, days after announcing the Group’s operational plans to fly to 25 new international destinations in three continents around the world.

This announcement is part of SAUDIA’s strategic plans of bringing the world to the Kingdom, while making optimal use of the new aircraft that will be added to SAUDIA’s operations.

The inaugural SAUDIA flight SV 463,from Jeddah to Dar es Salaam departed this morning at 1:15 AM from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the departure gate to commemorate this occasions and souvenirs were distributed to the departing guests. A celebration took place at the Alfursan International Lounge in the presence of the Consul General of the Republic of Tanzania in Jeddah, Mr. Habibu Awesi Mohamed and the Chief Commercial Officer of SAUDIA, Mr. Arved Nikolaus Von Zur Muhlen, as well as representatives from the government authorities operating at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

SAUDIA’s Airbus A320 landed at Julius Nyerere International Airport at 6:15 AM and was greeted with a water salute. Meanwhile, another celebration was held at Julius Nyerere International Airport to mark the departure of the first flight, SV 462, from Dar es Salaam to Jeddah in the presence of the Minister of Work and Transport in Tanzania, MHE. Prof. Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa, the Saudi Deputy Ambassador for Tanzania, Mr. Fahad Alharbi, the Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania in Riyadh, H.E. Ali Jabir Mwadini, and SAUDIA Tanzania Manager, H.E. Mr. Khalid Alharbi.

Mr. Arved Muhlen stated: “The expansion of SAUDIA’s operations and the launch of new direct flights to Dar es Salaam strengthen the relations between the Kingdom and the United Republic of Tanzania, and will provide a seamless experience for Hajj and Umrah guests from Tanzania. “in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objective of increasing the number of visitors to Saudi Arabia, international expansion is vital to help achieve that goal. SAUDIA is continuously working to reach new destinations and improve guests’ experiences,” he added.

SAUDIA has announced that it will be operating four weekly flights between Jeddah and Dar es Salaam on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. This will be added to SAUDIA’s extensive global route network which exceeds 100 destinations across four continents. SAUDIA’s new route will further utilize the airline’s extensive fleet of 142 aircraft, catering to guests with a range of convenient check-in methods, high-quality onboard services, and a comfortable flight experience that underlines the flag carrier’s commitment to excellence.