Higueron Hotel Malaga, Curio Collection, opens doors in Spain

Hilton has unveiled its latest Spanish property, Higueron Hotel Malaga, Curio Collection.

From the city that gave the world Picasso, the new hotel boasts 177 guest rooms, Malaga’s only sustainable Michelin-starred restaurant and jaw-dropping views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Nestled behind the breath-taking Montes de Malaga, the hotel is conveniently located near Malaga’s vibrant city centre.

Famously known as the heart of the Costa del Sol, the city offers something for guests of all ages, with its unique art districts, pristine sandy beaches and lively nightlife.

“Malaga is one of Europe’s most popular destinations, with 12.5 million tourists flocking to its sunny shores last year,” said Simon Vincent, president, EMEA, Hilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With €1 in every €7 generated from travel and tourism in Spain, we are excited to expand our portfolio by 50 per cent in the next three to five years.”

Each of the hotel’s elegant guest rooms feature unique Spanish touches, such as original lithography made with local materials.

The hotel is set to add an additional 113 premium suites in 2020, bringing the total number of rooms available up to 290.

With six different restaurants and bars, guests can savour fantastic farm-to-table produce and local dining.

The Michelin-starred Sollo by Diego Gallegos serves innovative dishes based on river fish and caviar, all cultivated onsite at the hotel’s own hydroponic farm.

“Higueron Hotel Malaga is the latest hotspot in the beautiful Costa del Sol, offering a truly unique experience to wind down and explore everything this remarkable location has to offer,” said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton.

“As we continue to expand our one-of-a-kind collection of hotels to new and exciting destinations, we are thrilled to have opened in the charming city of Malaga, offering guests and locals alike unrivalled dining, spa and meetings experiences.”

The hotel is located 12 kilometres from Malaga-Costa del Sol International Airport, which operates extensive routes to key destinations such as France, the United Kingdom and, most recently, the United Arab Emirates.