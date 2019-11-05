Delta Hotels makes UK debut with first two properties

Delta Hotels by Marriott Milton Keynes and Delta Hotels by Marriott Cheltenham Chase have opened.

The hotels represent two of three UK openings planned for at the brand this year, with Delta Hotels by Marriott Nottingham Belfry set to follow by the end of the year.

Delta Hotels’ UK debut is a significant milestone in the global rollout of the brand, which was acquired by Marriott in 2015.

“We are delighted to bring Delta Hotels’ refreshing take on hospitality to the UK after opening the first European outpost in Frankfurt last year,” said John Licence, vice president premium and select brands, Europe, Marriott International.

“Delta Hotels by Marriott maximises the key essentials, streamlining the travel experience so that guests can get the most out of their stay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the new Delta Hotels by Marriott, guests can expect to enjoy fast and free Wi-Fi, modern fitness centres with state-of-the-art cardio equipment, and convenient dining options including the Delta Bar.

All three hotels have been redesigned prior to joining the Delta Hotels portfolio, adopting the fresh and modern aesthetic developed by the brand of a neutral colour palette with accents of colour.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Milton Keynes brings life back to a well-established destination within its neighbouring area.

The hotel offers 138 en-suite guest rooms, an extensive gym, 600 sqm of event space, external grounds for team building, and a destination bar and restaurant for those wishing to socialise.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Cheltenham Chase is located on the edge of the Cotswolds hills with attractions including Gloucester Cathedral, Cheltenham races and Gloucester Quays nearby.

The hotel offers 122 modern and stylish guestrooms, a spa with indoor pool and treatment rooms, a bright and airy restaurant, bar and outdoor terrace area with stunning views over the surrounding countryside, and a versatile conference and events venue with a capacity of up to 350 delegates.

A further five hotels are expected to open under the Delta Hotels by Marriott brand next year in the UK.