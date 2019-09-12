Manchester Airport to offer luggage collection through Airportr

Manchester Airport has introduced a home bag check-in and delivery service for passengers in partnership with Airportr.

This will be the first time Airportr has collaborated with an airport operator to create a fully integrated baggage service, which allows passengers to check-in baggage before arriving at the airport.

The service allows passengers to have their luggage collected straight from their home prior to the date of their departure, meaning they can travel to the airport bag-free, head straight for security, and reunite with their bags in baggage reclaim at their final destination.

The service will be available to passengers travelling with partner airlines which include Virgin Atlantic, easyJet, British Airways, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Finnair.

MAG will be the first airport operator in the UK to use the Airportr service within its own infrastructure, with baggage processed in a dedicated facility away from the traditional terminal check-in areas.

It will also be the first to digitise the service, meaning passengers can book and pay online via Manchester Airport’s website.

Passengers can choose an allotted one to three-hour collection slot prior to their departure date, and as late as the morning of their flight.

Andrew Harrison, chief executive, airport services, MAG, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Airportr today, which will allow our passengers to streamline their airport experience, through an efficient and secure process, meaning they can arrive at the airport with one less thing to think about and get ready for their trip.”