Aerotel opens latest location at Beijing Daxing International

Aerotel has established a presence at Beijing Daxing International Airport.

The two-storey hotel is located in the north-east pier, spanning across more than 9,000 square metres to offer 215 guestrooms.

“We created Aerotel to take care of travellers needing a space to rest right at the terminal with no constraint on check-in time.

“Because of our uniqueness, we have already established the brand’s footprint in Asia, the Middle East, South America and Europe in four years,” said Song Hoi-see, chief executive of Plaza Premium Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We welcome this precious opportunity to become an integral part of Beijing Daxing International Airport with our 20 years of experience in airport hospitality to make travel better for international travellers visiting the capital.”

Daxing Airport – by some measures the largest in the world – opened late last month.

Guestrooms categories at the Aerotel property include superior single, superior double, deluxe double, family rooms and accessible rooms.

Domestic and international travellers can enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi service for connectivity and IPTV for entertainment.

Its unique charged-by-the-hour-package system allows guests to check in any times during the day and night.