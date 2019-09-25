Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan opens in Indonesia

Marriott has welcomed its latest property in Bali with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan, the third Four Points hotel to open on the island.

Situated in Jimbaran hills, the hotel offers breath-taking views of Jimbaran Bay, Mount Batukaru and Mount Agung.

“We are thrilled to be opening the third Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Bali, one of the most popular island destinations in Indonesia for locals and visitors alike,” said Mike Fulkerson, vice president, brand and marketing, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“Designed for today’s modern traveller, the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan further compliments Marriott International’s growing footprint in the country.”

Reflecting the brand’s promise to provide for today’s independent travellers, Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan features 270 contemporary rooms and suites, designed with the Four Points ethos in mind – modern and practical.

Each of the hotel’s guest rooms feature a 49-inch TV and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The hotel also features rooms with private balconies, private terraces, garden and pool access for those looking to unwind in the comfort of their own room.

Other facilities include an infinity pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a modest spa and a family pool and kids’ club which guarantee to keep children entertained throughout their stay with fun and educational programming.

With 1,694 square meter of flexible indoor meeting space, Four Points Bali Ungasan is an ideal venue for meetings and gatherings.

“We are delighted to open Four Points Bali Ungasan, and look forward to welcoming our guests be it families with children, couples, curious solo travellers ready to explore Bali’s hidden gems, or meeting participants seeking productivity in a memorable setting,” said Akhmad Fadholi, general manager, Four Points by Sheraton Bali Ungasan.

“We are committed to creating memorable guest experiences by combining our signature brand programs with great service.”