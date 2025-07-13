Bite-Sized Getaways by Mulia: A Refined Escape to Jakarta and Bali

As modern travellers seek a greater balance between spontaneity and serenity, the concept of short-form luxury travel is rising in popularity. Whether it’s a two-night retreat or a three-day indulgence, Mulia Hotels offers two distinctive destinations—Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta, and The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas – Nusa Dua, Bali—each designed to deliver a meaningful and restorative escape in a limited time.

This season, Mulia presents a curated approach to weekend getaways through a series of refined packages and experiences tailored to varying guest preferences, ranging from culinary journeys to quiet wellness retreats.

Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta

72 Hours, Seven Kitchens

A gastronomic weekend designed for culinary enthusiasts. Hotel Mulia Senayan is home to Jakarta’s most diverse dining collection, offering a full itinerary of flavours:

Live teppanyaki at Edogin

All-you-can-eat dim sum and authentic Cantonese cuisine at Table8

Contemporary Asian dining at Orient8

Refined Northern Italian cuisine at Il Mare

Interactive global buffet at The Café

Afternoon tea at Cascade Lounge

Evening cocktails and live music at CJ’s Bar

Ideal for couples or friends seeking a flavour-led staycation, this experience highlights Mulia’s reputation as a culinary destination within the city.

Man of the Weekend

A discreet, design-forward itinerary curated for the solo traveller or businessman seeking refined rest.

Morning laps at the pool or an energising fitness session

Recovery massage at Mulia Spa

Premium steak or omakase-style dinner

Late evening wind-down at CJ’s with single malt selections and top 40 tunes

Combining wellness, gastronomy, and understated elegance, this experience is a short but transformative city stay.

The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas – Nusa Dua, Bali

Luxe, Lightly

An ideal introduction to beachfront luxury for younger travellers, honeymooners, or those seeking an unpretentious, design-led resort experience.

Brunch at Soleil with panoramic ocean views

One-hour oceanfront massage at Mulia Spa

Relaxation at the iconic Lady’s Courtyard Pool with a bottle of champagne

Dinner at Edogin or Table8

Flexible check-in and leisure time with no set schedules

This experience encourages a natural flow—free of formality yet abundant in comfort and personalised service.

The Silent Weekend

A digital detox offering designed for solo travellers, couples, or professionals in need of stillness.

Private villa with optional minimal-contact service

Sunrise beach walks followed by a light yoga at Eden Garden

In-villa dining and evening bath rituals

Emphasis on quiet zones and restorative sleep environments

This program responds to the growing desire for restorative travel and time away from overstimulation.

About Mulia Hotels

Mulia is one of Indonesia’s most recognised luxury hospitality brands, known for its personalised service, world-class dining, and signature experiences. The two flagship hotels—Hotel Mulia Senayan in Jakarta and The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas in Nusa Dua, Bali—have consistently receiving prestigious awards and accolades from international publications and guests alike.

Whether guests seek an energising city weekend or a coastal retreat, Mulia’s bite-sized getaways offer meaningful escapes with enduring impact.

For bookings and more information:

www.themulia.com/jakarta

www.themulia.com/bali