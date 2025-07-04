Waldorf Astoria Sets the Stage for Unforgettable Luxury in Bali

Hilton have announced the signing of Waldorf Astoria Bali with Indonesian property developer PT Balibuana Perkasa, further expanding Hilton’s presence in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

Set to open in late 2027, Waldorf Astoria Bali is poised to be the crown jewel of Nusa Dua, setting a new benchmark for luxury travel and hospitality in the prestigious oceanside locale that has hosted world leaders and discerning global travelers alike. The luxurious seaside retreat will take pride of place along Sawangan Beach, offering direct access to its picturesque shoreline.

Waldorf Astoria Bali will be the ownership’s second property with Hilton following the award-winning Hilton Bali Resort and will join Hilton’s existing portfolio of 16 operating and 12 pipeline hotels and resorts across Indonesia.

“This signing builds on the success of Hilton Bali Resort with PT Balibuana Perkasa and deepens our long-standing relationship. Their continued trust is a testament to the enduring value of Hilton’s brands and importantly, our owners’ confidence in Hilton’s ability to deliver best-in-class returns,” said Clarence Tan, senior vice president, Development, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “Indonesia’s rise as a world-class destination presents tremendous opportunities and underlines its strategic importance to Hilton in Asia Pacific. With the upcoming arrival of Waldorf Astoria, Bali will hold the distinction of being home to three of our luxury brands, including Conrad Hotels & Resorts and LXR Hotels & Resorts, in addition to our flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Garden Inn.”

The signing of Waldorf Astoria Bali comes as Hilton recently surpassed 1,000 luxury and lifestyle hotels globally with another 500 in the development pipeline, demonstrating strong momentum and opportunity for its brands in this segment of the market.

The Epitome of Oceanfront Luxury

With breathtaking, unobstructed panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, Waldorf Astoria Bali will feature 71 expansive villas and 68 sophisticated guest suites, combining elegance and grandeur with a distinct sense of place and the effortless, signature service that the brand is known for.

In line with Waldorf Astoria’s legacy of culinary excellence and innovation, Waldorf Astoria Bali will feature multiple distinctive dining destinations. Among them is a chic beach club, and Peacock Alley, a refined cliffside restaurant and pool terrace that reimagines the brand’s iconic lounge and bar – a signature of the Waldorf Astoria brand that traces its roots to the original hotel in New York City.

One of the resort’s most anticipated culinary experiences is The Ledge by Dave Pynt, an award-winning concept that builds on the success of Pynt’s acclaimed restaurants – The Ledge at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi and Burnt Ends, his Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore. Known for his mastery of open-flame cooking and custom-built grills, Pynt will bring a bold yet relaxed dining experience that redefines modern barbecue through a distinctly global lens. Waldorf Astoria Bali will also boast a suite of wellness experiences, including a tranquil spa inspired by traditional Balinese wellness rituals, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and swimming pools that overlook the Indian Ocean. Young travelers can also look forward to indulging in the resort’s family-friendly activities, along with a dedicated kids’ club.

Offering 748 square meters of event space, including a 465 square meter ballroom and a stunning chapel as an unparalleled venue for weddings, Waldorf Astoria Bali will set the stage for iconic events and unforgettable celebrations. Conveniently located just 14.5 kilometers from Ngurah Rai International Airport, the resort is minutes away from the renowned cliff fronts of Ungasan and Uluwatu and will also offer easy access to hidden gems like Geger Beach.

“Bali’s natural beauty and rich cultural depth make it a fitting home for Waldorf Astoria. With Conrad Bali, Hilton Bali Resort, Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Hilton Garden Inn Ngurah Rai Airport already representing a strong presence on the island, this signing reflects Hilton’s continued commitment to expanding thoughtfully across South East Asia’s most sought-after destinations,” said Alexandra Murray, vice president and regional head, South East Asia, Hilton. “With the addition of Waldorf Astoria Bali, we are not only elevating our luxury footprint in Indonesia, but we are also reinforcing our promise to deliver unforgettable world-class experiences to travelers seeking the very best in hospitality.”

Gandi Rudiarto, director, PT Balibuana Perkasa, said: “Over the years, we have worked closely with Hilton as our trusted partner to create exceptional experiences for guests, and we are pleased to take that partnership to the next level by bringing the iconic Waldorf Astoria brand to Bali. The island paradise has been in the global spotlight for hosting world events like the G20 Summit, and we are confident that Waldorf Astoria Bali will introduce new heights of unforgettable luxury that befits leaders and luminaries – true to the brand’s illustrious legacy of hosting presidents and royals.”

The signing of Waldorf Astoria Bali brings Hilton another step forward on its trajectory to grow its luxury presence to 150 hotels in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. Having recently opened its first Waldorf Astoria hotel in Japan – Waldorf Astoria Osaka – Hilton will also open Waldorf Astoria properties in Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Shanghai, Tokyo, Xi’an and Hanoi over the next two years. Conrad Hotels & Resorts is expanding with upcoming properties in prime travel destinations across China, including Xi’an, Chengdu, and Nanjing, as well as in Nagoya, Japan. LXR Hotels & Resorts hotels are set to debut in Bengaluru, Hiroshima and Xi’an, following the debut of the brand in Kyoto and Bali with ROKU KYOTO and Umana Bali respectively. NoMad will make its Asia Pacific debut in Singapore in 2027.

Waldorf Astoria hotels participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.