KLEO Seminyak Debuts As Southeast Asia’s First JdV By Hyatt Hotel

KLEO Seminyak officially opened its doors on July 20th, marking the debut of the JdV by Hyatt brand in Southeast Asia. Located in the heart of Seminyak, a dynamic district known for its world-class restaurants, enticing bars, chic boutiques, exquisite spas and sun-drenched beach clubs, KLEO Seminyak is the ideal boutique hotel for travelers who love being at the center of it all.

Just moments from one of Seminyak’s most popular beaches, Pantai Petitenget, KLEO Seminyak draws inspiration from the captivating atmosphere of its surroundings. The hotel is designed to encourage genuine connections and self-expression, embodying the JdV by Hyatt ethos of “joie de vivre” – celebration of the joy of life.

KLEO Seminyak features 60 rooms appointed in the sleek yet nuanced mid-century modern aesthetic, each showcasing a distinctive style with eclectic hues and artistic touches. Communal spaces, including a tasteful rooftop lounge and various social hubs, are crafted to encourage spontaneous interactions and shared discoveries. From buzzing social events and sunset soirees to late-night lounging and breezy rooftop drinks, every aspect of KLEO Seminyak is geared towards creating memorable experiences.

The hotel’s culinary heart is Zia Tina, led by acclaimed chef Maurizio Bombini, renowned as one of Bali’s most innovative Italian chefs. Taking its name from the Italian word “Zia,” meaning “Auntie,” Zia Tina embodies the warmth, familiarity, and that unmistakable Italian auntie energy — the kind that insists you take seconds, tops up your wine before you notice, and won’t let anyone leave the table anything less than full and happy.

The restaurant brings the authentic “Masseria way of life” to Seminyak — inspired by traditional Puglian farmhouses where community and fresh, local ingredients were central to daily life. Serving traditional Italian cuisine with a playful twist, the menu highlights handmade pastas, thin-crust pizzas, grilled meats, and produce-driven dishes featuring seasonal ingredients sourced from Bali and Italy. Guests can savor Puglia-inspired specialties such as orecchiette and slow-cooked ragù, complemented by classic aperitivi and wines.

Perched above the district, Rooftop Social provides a lush, Riviera-style escape reimagined for Bali’s breezy evenings. It’s KLEO Seminyak’s signature destination for socializing, poolside lounging, joyful events, and nightlife with a nostalgic, vintage soul, making it perfect for enjoying Seminyak’s famed golden sunsets.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome guests to KLEO Seminyak, introducing the JdV by Hyatt brand’s distinctive spirit to Southeast Asia right here in Bali,” said Christiane Ferger, General Manager of KLEO Seminyak. “Our goal is to create a place where both travelers and locals can connect, explore, and truly embrace the joy of this vibrant destination.”

For more information, visit hyatt.com/jdv-by-hyatt/en-US/dpsat-kleo-seminyak or follow @KLEOSeminyak on Instagram.