As Bali Grapples with a Waste Crisis, Mulia Bali Achieves 97.5% Reduction in Landfill Waste

As the island contends with mounting pressure following the closure of TPA Suwung, its largest landfill site, The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas – Nusa Dua, Bali proudly announces a near-zero waste to landfill milestone: a 97.5% reduction in landfill waste per guest night, as certified by the 2024 EarthCheck Benchmarking Report.

This achievement demonstrates how decentralised, data-driven sustainability at the property level plays a vital role as Bali undertakes urgent infrastructure reform. Opened 12 years ago as the island’s first and largest multi-resort lifestyle destination, Mulia Bali offers 745 rooms, suites, and villas across three integrated resorts, supported by nine restaurants and bars, as well as full-scale wedding and MICE facilities. Despite this scale, the resort reduced landfill waste to less than a single litre per guest night — setting a rare and remarkable benchmark for large-format luxury resorts in the region.

EarthCheck 2024 Benchmark – Key Results

97.5% reduction in landfill waste per guest night — from 0.550 L in 2023 to just 0.116 L in 2024; a fivefold improvement year-on-year and well below the regional average of ~0.30 L.

Mulia Bali was recognised regionally for its waste recycling efforts and the use of eco-certified cleaning products.

Potable water use improved by 17%, falling from 1,893 L to 1,568 L per guest night, despite the resort’s extensive pools and landscaping.

The resort achieved full compliance with EarthCheck standards for energy, water, waste, and emissions.

How Mulia Bali Achieved It: Waste Reduction in Practice

Mulia Bali’s success stems from long-term, hands-on investment in waste management infrastructure and operational consistency:

Glass recycling tripled in volume, with zero landfill contribution in both 2023 and 2024.

Paper recycling doubled, from 310 kg to 615 kg, while landfill remained steady at just 5 kg.

Plastic recycling increased from 150 kg to 395 kg, with landfill limited to 3 kg.

In-house waste stream segregation, staff-wide sustainability training, and collaboration with certified waste partners enable these outcomes.

Sustainable Operations in Action

For over a decade, Mulia Bali has embedded sustainability into its daily operations:

Early elimination of single-use plastics, replaced with cassava-based biodegradable alternatives since 2017

On-site composting and organic waste recovery

Closed-loop water systems, including rainwater harvesting and wastewater recycling for landscape irrigation

Comprehensive staff training, sustainability auditing, and performance tracking

Biodiversity-conscious initiatives include a newly launched fruit donation programme, with surplus edible produce distributed to nearby temples to feed long-tailed macaques (Macaca fascicularis) and support displaced wildlife

Electric vehicle options available for guest transportation, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and supporting a lower-carbon travel experience

These efforts advance several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including:

SDG 6 – Clean Water and Sanitation

SDG 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production

SDG 13 – Climate Action

SDG 15 – Life on Land

Supporting Bali’s Waste Transition

Since chronic overcapacity forced TPA Suwung to close, Bali’s tourism and hospitality sectors must now deliver decentralised waste solutions. Mulia Bali demonstrates how property-level responsibility can support systemic change — easing the strain on public infrastructure while helping to protect the island’s natural and cultural heritage.

Through its proactive waste reduction model, Mulia Bali offers a working blueprint for what sustainable tourism looks like in practice: staff quietly implement, precisely measure, and deeply embed these efforts.

A Leading Example in Asia-Pacific

Mulia Bali ranks among the top 10% of luxury hospitality properties in the region under the EarthCheck Certified Benchmarking Programme. EarthCheck awards this honour only to operations that consistently exceed global performance standards across key sustainability metrics. The resort joins a select group of global leaders in responsible tourism, recognised for achieving measurable impact and demonstrating long-term environmental stewardship.