Malaysia Airlines named Asia’s Leading Airline for Business Class at the 29th World Travel Awards

Malaysia Airlines has been named Asia’s Leading Airline for Business Class at the 29th World Travel Awards, adding to its honours record.

The airline emerges as the winner after receiving the most votes from industry participants, consumers, media, and travel professionals across the region, outperforming other nominated full service Asian airlines. Underpinned by the airline’s Malaysian Hospitality commitment across its services, the award is a testament to its successful endeavour to maintain the highest service level and safety assurance through its #FlyConfidently commitment.

Malaysia Airlines’ Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Lau Yin May, said, “This award is a true testament to the organisation and national icon’s hard work, long hours, sacrifice, and ultimate passion. As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lasting change in travelling preferences, we constantly improve and enhance our products and services with a range of flexibility and choices. One of our most prominent innovations include our business class fare structure that was redesigned to match the value proposition of business class passengers and market demand. Our Business Class fare family makes Malaysia Airlines one of the few airlines in the world to offer flexibility coupled with multiple perks.”

Malaysia Airlines’ Business Class is recognised for providing an unrivalled premium end-to-end experience, from its exclusive priority check-in counters, priority luggage handling, and access to the beautiful Golden Lounges with picturesque views, to its board-anytime flexibility.

The Business Class completes the premium experience by providing spacious lie-flat seats to selected destinations. The airline also provides a wide range of cutting-edge in-flight entertainment, including noise-cancelling headphones, to ensure the most pleasurable flying experience on Malaysia Airlines. Guests departing from Kuala Lumpur may opt for a personalised fine dining experience with its “Chef on Call” service, which allows customers to select from a variety of specially crafted in-flight meals from 30 to 24 hours prior to their trip and have them delivered to their seat.

This is in addition to the popular signature satay, which has been served onboard since the first flight and has been produced by the airline’s caterer since 1973. The meats are freshly marinated with fresh ingredients and chargrilled over mangrove wood charcoal, complemented by nasi impit (compressed rice cake), refreshing cucumbers, and onion.

Business Class passengers will also receive a designer amenity kit by luxury leather goods manufacturer, Aspinal of London. The airline’s exclusive amenity kits include an impressive array of travel essentials such as PAYOT’s skin and body range, which includes the Lip Balm and the luxe Hand and Body Lotion, specially designed to pamper customers throughout their journey, an eye mask, comb, a pair of earplugs, and socks, and an eye mask, comb, a pair of earplugs, and socks. Customers will be given the dual-tone Business Class duvet, which is made of cotton and polyester and has the airline’s trademark Wau Bulan, as well as a soft pillow and mattress cover, making it the ideal snuggle partner through their journey.

Customers can travel with peace of mind as Malaysia Airlines has put in place the highest COVID-19 health and safety protocols globally recognised and certified by Bureau Veritas Certification Malaysia via its MHFlySafe program. Malaysia Airlines is a member of Travel Safe Alliance Malaysia (TSAM) and has been awarded a 7-star rating from AirlineRatings for its COVID-19 safeguards.

To keep tabs on the latest updates from Malaysia Airlines or take advantage of the airline’s great offerings, visit the Malaysia Airlines official website or download the Malaysia Airlines app. Sign up as an Enrich member at Enrich website and start earning Enrich Points to enjoy exclusive members-only offerings.