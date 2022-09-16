Swissport to reduce its CO2 emissions by at least 42 percent by 2032

Swissport International AG has set extensive goals for the de-carbonization of its operations, waste management and circularity, and for diversity and inclusion among its people.

The new ESG agenda will be aligned with its ambitious growth plan and will at the same time support its long-term development and success.

Swissport’s sustainability agenda is built around a comprehensive set of ESG measures which includes the de-carbonization of its operations with a focus on introducing more electric vehicles; the avoidance of waste in all areas of the business, from cargo centers to airport lounges; as well as additional efforts to further improve the company’s attractiveness as an employer, not least by means of a leading diversity and inclusion agenda.

“As a signatory to the UN Global Compact since 2011, Swissport committed to its responsibility for the planet and society,” says Warwick Brady, President & CEO of Swissport International AG. “And as the global market leader in aviation ground services, it is incumbent upon Swissport to set the benchmark and drive change in this area, too. We are committed to contributing our share in helping to make a more sustainable aviation future a reality. For us, sustainability goals are not a compulsory exercise, but an opportunity which contributes to long-term value creation. A sustainable service delivery also benefits our customers and their corporate profiles.”

55% SHARE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES, 42% LESS CO2

Swissport is focusing on reducing its global carbon footprint, which is mainly caused by the operation of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles. “On the way to the humanity goal of ’Net-Zero,’ we want to reduce our CO2 emissions by at least 42% by 2032,” says Nadia Kaddouri, Swissport’s Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. “To achieve this, we will increase the share of electrically powered vehicles in our fleet to at least 55% over the same period.”

This ESG goal will be aligned with the group’s ambitious growth plan and support its long-term development and success. “More and more airline customers and airport partners are demanding fleets on the ground that are emission-free,” explains Kaddouri. “At an increasing number of airports, Swissport will offer it to them.”

WASTE MANAGEMENT AND CIRCULARITY

Another environmental protection goal is in the avoidance of waste. By 2025, disposable plastic tableware will be completely eliminated at all airport lounges operated by Swissport subsidiary ASPIRE Lounges and replaced with recyclable or reusable products. In air cargo handling, Swissport plans to introduce mandatory waste-avoidance as part of its waste-management policy, to be rolled out at all of its some 120 air cargo centers by 2027.

ATTRACTING AND RETAINING TALENT

In the area of talent acquisition and management, Swissport is also laying out new, concrete objectives. “Our people are the guarantors of our success,” says Christopher Rayner, Chief People Officer. “We are convinced that employee diversity can make us a more creative, innovative, and ultimately more successful company.”

Across Swissport’s business units globally, one-third of all employees are women, exceeding IATA’s target of 25%. The same share has been reached in the Global Management Team, the company’s highest executive level. Currently, Swissport is putting its focus on the leadership levels below the C-level, initially aiming for a proportion of at least 25% women there. Within five years, Swissport intends to increase the share of women in management to 40%.

To make aviation ever safer on the ground as well, we also work tirelessly toward continuous progress in the areas of work-related injuries and damage to our customers’ aircraft, as well as their and our equipment.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH

At all of its locations worldwide, Swissport intends to promote social community outreach programs. These include initiatives in the areas of health care, sports, charity, environmental protection, and career development. In Tanzania, for example, Swissport actively supports the country’s future aviation talent with a training facility that provides young aviation aspirants the opportunity to start their careers. And across locations in Europe and the USA, Swissport regularly organizes community cleanups and events to promote eco-conscious practices.