Malaysia Airlines and SAUDIA Announce New Codeshare Agreement

Malaysia Airlines and SAUDIA have entered into a codeshare agreement, to expand destinations and travel options, offering passengers with seamless connections and airlines’ signature hospitality services in both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Malaysia through on the flights of the two carriers, subject to regulatory approval.

With the partnership, Malaysia Airlines’ “MH” flight code will be added to several SAUDIA’ s flights with departures from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah and Riyadh, as well as flights between the cities to Madinah and Cairo. Meanwhile, SAUDIA’ “SV” flight code will be added to Malaysia Airlines’ flights from Kuala Lumpur to several destinations including Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Penang .

Travellers from the Far East and the Australian region will enjoy easy access via SAUDIA to the most prominent destinations in the Kingdom, such as Madinah and Al-Ula, to learn about the wonderful natural heritage sites in them, in addition to providing many trips to the Egyptian capital, Cairo .

Passengers on board Malaysia Airlines will enjoy smooth connections to the most prominent tourist destinations in Penang which is famous for its location on the UNESCO World Heritage List and its picturesque beaches, in addition to Australian cities, namely Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Commenting on this topic, Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Airlines, Captain Izham Ismail, “We are delighted to welcome SAUDIA as our new codeshare partner to leverage each other’s network, allowing two full-service carriers to expand their operations to South East Asia and Australia as well as the Middle East respectively. This partnership will strengthen Malaysia Airlines’ presence in Saudi Arabia and build upon a strong relationship between the two carriers. It will also complement our double daily commercial services via Doha with Qatar Airways, as well as flights to Jeddah and Madinah operated by AMAL by Malaysia Airlines for umrah and hajj journeys”.

Capt. Ibrahim Koshy, Executive Chief Officer of SAUDIA, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Malaysia Airlines to give its passengers the opportunity to learn about the warm Arab hospitality that SAUDIA is famous for all over the world, as well as providing access to various destinations in the region.” Middle East. We look forward to enhancing the prospects of bilateral relations in the future .SAUDIA’s destinations reach more than 100 destinations on four continents around the world, with an ambitious plan to increase its points of departure through many international destinations to the Kingdom, and this is supported by its modern fleet, which is characterized by operational efficiency and comfortable seats equipped with the latest technologies in the world of aviation to enhance the travel experience.

