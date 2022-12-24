Breaking Travel News wishes you a HAPPY CHRISTMAS!

From all of us at BTN, may we take this opportunity to wish you a very happy Christmas no matter where you are and where you are travelling?

Safe travels!

We will be continuing our coverage of the news that concerns the global travel market over the holiday period and look forward to doing so in 2023.

Thank you for all your support over this year and your kind comments, it’s our great honour to bring you the very best news on all aspects of the travel industry each and every day from around the world and we are delighted you come back to us every day to find out what’s happening.

Merry Christmas.