Madeira honoured with top World Travel Awards title

Discover Madeira has been awarded the title of Europe’s Leading Island Destination at the World Travel Awards.

It is the seventh time the archipelago has received the accolade.

Madeira was referred to as the most enviable island on earth by author H.N. Coleridge in the 19th century - “it ensures every European comfort with almost every tropical luxury” - and as the award shows, this view continues to the present day.

The destination has been in the news for its excellent handling of the current Covid-19 pandemic, making it one of the most appealing and safe holiday options.

However, safety is just one of the many strings to Madeira’s bow.

It has the winning combination of breath-taking natural beauty, friendly people, great food and wine, value for money, excellent accommodation and outdoor activities, fun cultural festivities, year-round warmth and is within easy reach from the UK (3.5-hour flight).

On the same latitude as Casablanca, this Portuguese outpost is home to some of the most striking and lush landscapes in Europe.

The scenery is rugged, varied, more tropical than anywhere else in the continent and the warm sea is always close by.

The rich volcanic soil, mountainous terrain and expansive Laurissilva forest - a UNESCO World Heritage Site covering 20 per cent of the main island - mean that if nature is your thing, guests will feel extremely happy there.