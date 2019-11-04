Air Europa signs codeshare deal with Gol Linhas Aéreas

Air Europa has announced a codeshare agreement with Brazil’s largest domestic airline by market share, Gol Linhas Aéreas.

The agreement, which will come into force in January, will enable Air Europa passengers flying to its four Brazilian destinations - Sao Paulo, Recife, Fortaleza and Salvador - to connect on with 20 Brazilian cities on the Gol network.

This agreement will enable Air Europa to deploy its code on 78 domestic flights and offer its passengers travelling from Europe perfect connectivity and a broad range of flights, featuring some of Brazil’s most important cities.

The deal extends the inter-airline agreement currently in force.

The synergies generated through this agreement will also translate into greater European tourism traffic to Brazil and give significant advantages to passengers travelling on a codeshare flight, such as purchasing a single ticket, a single check-in and more convenient and easier connections, with minimal waiting time.

At present, Air Europa has direct flights from Madrid to Sao Paulo, Salvador and Recife.

From the end of December, it will also fly to the city of Fortaleza, thus, completing its presence in north-eastern Brazil’s tourist triangle.

UK passengers connect onto the Air Europa long haul network via twice daily flights from London Gatwick.

Air Europa UK director, Colin Stewart, said: “The codeshare agreement with Gol illustrates the commitment Air Europa has made to Brazil, where it has operated for more than 20 years, to develop its international growth with greater domestic connectivity in the country.”

The alliance also features an agreement between Air Europa SUMA and Smiles, the respective loyalty programmes of both airlines, enabling passengers to earn and redeem miles on their flights.