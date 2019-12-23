Luttig latest executive to leave Boeing

Boeing has confirmed that J. Michael Luttig, 65, counsellor and senior advisor to the board of directors, will retire at the end of the year.

He is the latest senior departure from the company, following chief executive Dennis Muilenburg and communications chief Anne Toulouse.

Luttig, who served as general counsel at Boeing from 2006 until assuming his current responsibilities in May, has been managing legal matters associated with the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accidents, and advising the board on strategic matters.

The twin crashes cost 346 lives and have led to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

“Judge Luttig is one of the finest legal minds in the nation and he has expertly and tirelessly guided our company as general counsel, counsellor, and senior advisor,” said interim Boeing chief executive, Greg Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are deeply indebted to Judge Luttig for his extraordinary service to Boeing over these nearly 14 years, especially through this past, challenging year for our company.

“The board and I will always be grateful for the judge’s remarkable service to Boeing - and I will personally always be grateful for his friendship.”

Luttig joined Boeing after serving 15 years on the United States court of appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Prior to his appointment to the federal bench, Luttig served as assistant attorney general and counsellor to the attorney general of the United States.

Luttig worked at the White House from 1981-82 under president Ronald Reagan.

From 1982 to 1985, he served as a law clerk to then-judge Antonin Scalia of the United States court of appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

“It has been an honour to serve as Boeing’s general counsel and as counsellor and senior advisor to the Boeing board of directors,” said Luttig.

“I will be eternally grateful to Boeing, to the Boeing board of directors, to chief executives Dennis Muilenburg and Jim McNerney, and to former lead director Ken Duberstein for the opportunity and the privilege to serve this great company.”